Christmas is fast approaching and many of us are already struggling with menu programming. And just these days, the number of times we go to the supermarket to do the shopping increases dramatically. An operation that too often we tend to underestimate. Buying healthy food is the first means we have available to heal our body and protect it from even serious problems. But don’t worry. Here are the 4 tricks to make a really healthy shopping and save your waistline and health. Learning them is very easy and with a little more attention we will be able to bring the right foods to the table. Libra and general well-being will thank you.

The first trick is to always check the label of each food and the number of ingredients. It seems trivial advice but it is less so than it seems. We will not be here to list all the dangerous additives that food can contain and the risks deriving from preservatives such as sulphites. In principle, however, we should try to avoid foods that contain more than 5 ingredients. Much better to opt for products that are as natural as possible and little treated. Maybe they will last less in the fridge and we will be forced to shop several times. But the gains in terms of weight control and health are truly unmatched.

The second tip is to read up on the true color of food. A little research on the web will suffice. We will find that the untreated version of what arrives on supermarket shelves has a different color than what we are used to. It is the dyes and preservatives that make the difference and make foods more palatable. We try not to be misled. Our health is at stake.

The importance of the order of the ingredients

It is not just the number of ingredients present in a food that we need to pay attention to. Another aspect to consider is the order in which they are written on the label. Almost always the most present elements are placed at the top of the list. If we know the original recipes and notice something strange, it is better to opt for another product. Also in this case the Internet could give us a big hand. Let’s find out before shopping and we will protect ourselves from nasty surprises.

We always choose seasonal products

The last trick is perhaps the most important of all. That is to always buy seasonal foods. In this period we have the best vegetables of the year available, extremely tasty fish and fruits rich in substances that are very precious for health. All products that should not have traces of additives or preservatives.

Deepening

