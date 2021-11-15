here are the 5 curiosities about the award-winning film with Joaquin Phoenix

The film was awarded the Leone d’Oro in Venice; won two Golden Globe in Los Angeles; got two BAFTA in London; has conquered two Oscars, out of 11 nominations, in Hollywood. The latter, a record for the 2020 edition, the 92nd: “Joker” was the first film based on a DC Comics character to compete in the category of the best film, and the second among those in nominations based on characters belonging to the world. of comics.

Positive, the reviews. In many cases, enthusiastic. The criticisms were reserved for the message of violence and underlying morality.

Michael Moore he intervened on the matter by stating: “yes, there is a disturbed clown in that mirror, but he is not alone – we are there beside him”.

The critic Maurizio Porro wrote that the film is “a miracle, because it manages to surprisingly mix the Batman comic with a story of decay that concerns us closely”.

Directed by Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”), produced by Bradley Cooper, the work grossed 1.074 billion dollars.

But here are five incredible trivia about the iconic film … plus one:

1) Joaquin Phoenix had to lose a lot of weight (almost 25 kilos) to get into the role of Joker. The actor underwent a very tough diet under the direction of the same nutritionist who made him lose weight for 2012’s “The Master”.

2) For the make-up of Joker’s face, the director was inspired by John Wayne Gacy, a notorious serial killer who dressed up as ‘Pogo the Clown’ accused of kidnapping, torturing, sodomizing and killing 33 victims between 1972 and 1978.

3) For the laugh, that’s the same Joaquin Phoenix he called “the hardest part of his character”, the actor watched and “videos of people suffering from pathological laughter” and was also inspired by a great master of silent cinema, Buster Keaton, of which he studied the famous facial movements

4) In September 2017, Warner Bros. had considered having the Joker play a Leonardo Dicaprio.

5) Joker was not distributed in China because it was considered dangerous for public order. In the United States, however, children under 17 were banned from viewing the film due to disturbing behavior, violence, bad language and sexual content.

And finally: 6) Joaquin Phoenix is the seventh actor to play the Joker on the big screen. The others were: Cesar Romero (Batman, 1966), Jack Nicholson (Batman, 1989), Mark Hamill (Batman – The Mask of the Phantom, 1993), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight, 2008), Jared Leto (Suicide Squad, 2016) e Zach Galifianakis (LEGO Batman – The Movie, 2017).