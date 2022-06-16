Here are the 5 richest singers of all time according to Forbes

“I need a dollar dollar, a dollar is what I need”… These are the words of a song that could perfectly stick to the skin of certain world-famous artists. Because, in case you missed it, who says success also says money. And often, we talk about a lot of money. It would also seem that the singers present in this ranking are so famous that they amass millions at the speed of light. As proof, not content with being among the highest paid singers for several years in a row, Rihanna, Beyoncé and even Céline Dion can boast of being the richest female artists on the planet. And it’s not us who say it’s Forbes!

Indeed, as confirmed by a recent ranking published in the famous magazine, Rihanna is officially the singer (having amassed her fortune on her own) the richest in the world with more than 1.4 billion dollars. Stunning figures that she owes in large part to her Fenty collection which includes a line of make-up, clothing and underwear. Then comes Madonna who would have a fortune of 575 million dollars then Taylor Swift with 570 million dollars at only 32 years old. They are followed by Celine Dion, the only Canadian in the ranking, who would have managed to amass a fortune of 470 million dollars throughout her career. Finally, it is Beyoncé, alias Queen B, who completes this list of lucky ones with an estimated fortune of $450 million. The latter could also increase with the upcoming release of his new album. Anyway, these five singers managed to build their fortune thanks to their vocal talent as well as their skills as a businesswoman. And just for that, we say congratulations!