here are the 5 that deserve a second chance

In the contemporary world where streaming platforms are fighting ruthlessly at the last show, we are used to launching many TV series but also, very often, to their cancellation. So let’s discover the series that deserve a second chance among those killed after just one season.

At the top of the list of shows to bring back to life there can only be Constantine, the NBC production dedicated to the investigator of the paranormal played by Matt Ryan, aired during the 2014-2015 television season. Joss Whedon has been the creator of some of the most successful television shows of the past 20 years (including his masterpiece, Buffy), but he’s also had some bitter disappointments at times. Firefly is one of them, and given its western-sci-fi plot, it deserves a second chance.

Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, a series conceived by Aaron Sorkin and set behind the scenes of a television program similar to Saturday Night Live, is probably among those that were canceled too abruptly at the end of the first season. With this then, it should also be mentioned Terra Nova, the science fiction show produced by Steven Spielberg, which aired on Fox in 2011 and was killed due to rather disappointing ratings.

Last but not least, we mention Almost Human, the series that sees Karl Urban in the role of a detective forced to collaborate with androids, despite his deep dislike for this kind of robot with human features.

Speaking of cancellations, here is the list of series canceled by Netflix in 2021. Among these, would you save any? If you feel like it, give us your opinion in the comment section below.