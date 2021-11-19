Here are the 5 very easy exercises to say goodbye to back pain and strengthen the muscles even at the age of 60

Back pain is one of the most common problems as we age. The back muscles begin to weaken, we exercise less and we often assume bad postures. If we add a few extra pounds to make the situation worse, the omelette is done. But we don’t get discouraged. First of all, we can manage to have a flat stomach even in old age. Secondly, we may be able to improve the condition of the back in a short time and without exerting too much effort. Here are the 5 very easy exercises to say goodbye to back pain and strengthen the muscles even at 60 years old. Before discovering what they are, a premise is mandatory. We never start training before having consulted a specialized trainer. We only risk worsening the situation.

Let’s start with a very easy exercise for which we will only need a mat. Let’s put the mat on the floor and put ourselves on our stomach. From this position we take a knee with the arms and bring it closer to the chest. The other leg will be extended with the hammer foot. We stay in position for 5 seconds and then we switch legs. We repeat 5 times on each side and we will probably be able to strengthen the muscles of the hips.

If we want to stretch all the back muscles, let’s get on our knees on our stomach. From here we try to stretch our arms forward until we feel the muscle tension. We remain stationary in this position until the tension ceases. We repeat 5 times trying to stretch the upper limbs a few more centimeters each time.

Exercises for seated back pain

We can work on our precious back even when seated. We take our mat and put our legs forward keeping the back straight. At this point we try to bend one leg inwards and place the sole of the foot on the thigh. From this position we stretch our arms towards the extended leg until we feel tension. Let’s stop like this for a few seconds and change sides.

Another great exercise we can do with the help of a chair. Let’s sit with your back straight and your feet flat on the floor. We spread our arms and bring the elbows parallel to the shoulders. We hold the position and try to move the elbows backwards. 10 seconds and 10 repetitions should be enough.

Let’s help the lower back with this standing exercise

The lumbar area is one of the most affected by back pain ever. For this reason we should always keep her fit and fit. To do this we can help ourselves with a simple standing exercise. We place our feet firmly on the floor and extend our arms to our sides. Now let’s try to rotate the back to the left and bring the right arm towards the left knee. We stay still for about 20 seconds and repeat on the other side.

