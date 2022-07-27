Here are the 8 best cares for curly hair of 2022, according to a jury of hair experts

In Europe, 14% of women have curly, curly or frizzy hair*. They even represent 21% of the American hair market. However, manes with ringlets require special care. Finer, drier and more porous, they require more nutrition and hydration, especially for “kinky” hairstyles (afros).

Curly, curly or frizzy hair: how to know your hair type

And to treat them properly, a sine qua none condition must be met: knowing your hair type perfectly. The frizzy lengths (type 4) can be recognized by their dense zigzag curls, the frizzy and curly ones (type 3) by their tight curls, and the wavy ones (type 2) by their loose S-shaped curls.

The Healthy Hair Awards Winners, Women’s Health 2022 Best Hair Care

It is only once its capillary nature has been identified that one can start looking for suitable beauty products. And to do this, there is no need to test all the shampoos, conditioners and masks available on the market! The Women’s Health 2022 have just awarded their Healthy Hair Awards Winners, hair type by hair type.

In order to identify the best hair care products of the year, several experts from the hairdressing world came together alongside the beauty teams of Women’s Health. Among them are hairdressers Laura Polko (who has pampered Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley…) and Mia Santiago (of whom Hugh Jackman, Christina Hendricks and Colin Farrell) are celebrity clients. And in the best care for curly hair category, the winners are… in our slideshow above!

