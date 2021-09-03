Here are the actors of the highest paid TV series in 2021: the ranking

There are several successful TV series that are thrilling viewers. Here are the highest paid actors!

Henry Cavill rose to prominence for the role of Superman. He is the protagonist of the Netflix series The Witcher which confirmed its popularity.





Compensation: $ 400,000 per episode



Jude Law is the protagonist of the miniseries The third Day. The TV series aired on Sky Atlantic.

Compensation: $ 425,000 per episode



Protagonist of the series 9-1-1, Angela Bassett saw his salary increase considerably.

Compensation: $ 450,000 per episode



Alec Baldwin returned to television with the series Dr. Death, created by Patrick Macmanus.

Compensation: $ 575,000 per episode



Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis And Gillian Anderson will be the protagonists of the series The First Lady, airing in 2021.

Compensation: $ 600,000 per episode

Loading... Advertisements



The success of Pedro Pascal it is due to game of Thrones. Today the actor stars in another major series The last of us.

Compensation: $ 600,000 per episode



Acclaimed for her role as Rose in Titanic, Kate Winslet recently starred in the miniseries Mare of Easttown.

Compensation: $ 650,000



Sex and the City it was one of the most loved TV series ever. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis will return to the screen with a new series And Just Like That.

Compensation: $ 650 -750,000 per episode

Jeff Bridges will take part in the filming of the tv series The old man, due out in 2022.

Compensation: $ 1 million per episode



Chris Pratt is the highest paid actor for a TV series. The actor stars in Terminal List.

Compensation: $ 1.4 million



