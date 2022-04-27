Here are the actresses vying to play Dolly Parton in the film about her life

As Dolly Parton prepares a film about her life, many stars would like to land the coveted role of the famous country singer.

In March, the legendary 76-year-old blonde let it be known that her life, from her humble beginnings to her consecration, will be the subject of a musical. And today, a question burns the lips: who will put on his cowboy boots in this biographical film? “Dolly doesn’t want to get too involved in the casting, but she already has a favorite,” says an acquaintance in Life & Style. Indeed, this one recently mentioned that she had a weakness for Kristin Chenoweth. “Dolly thinks Kristin would be perfect,” the source adds. She can sing, she can play and she is short. On the other hand, she will obviously need padding at the level of the chest, like the other candidates, moreover. This includes Miley Cyrus, Dolly’s goddaughter, who dazzled her own fans by performing one of the country singer’s biggest hits a few years ago, Jolene. “Miley has an advantage, underlines the close. She is a member of the family.” Country star Carrie Underwood is also a strong contender, as is singer and actress Megan Hilty, who portrayed her in 9 to 5, a Broadway musical. “It will be a crucial turning point in the career of whoever we choose, says the source. This adventure makes Dolly feverish and she can’t wait to see the result on the big screen. Let the battle of the blondes begin!

