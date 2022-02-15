Here are the batteries of miracles: they have the highest energy density in the world and are for sale, but at a high price

Amprius, a Californian company engaged in the battery sector, has shipped the first batch of what we can define the world’s highest energy density lithium batteries. Thanks to the use of a newly developed anode, Amprius’ batteries offer enormous capacity in a very small body.

To understand how revolutionary Amprius batteries are, we can resort to a comparison with Tesla’s new generation cells, considered by many to be one of the greatest expressions in the field of energy storage.

Well, Tesla’s cells can boast an impressive capacity of around 260 Wh / kg and 730 Wh / l. Very high values, which however they are outclassed by the Amprius solution which goes up to a capacity of 450 Wh / kg and 1,150 Wh / l. We are talking, in practice, of 73% more energy than Tesla’s Model 3 cells.

The revolution is in the silicon nanowire anode. All the rest of the components are the same as for normal batteries

From a technical point of view, to allow such interesting data is the use of a new generation anode, composed of what the company calls silicon nanowires. In fact, silicon can boast much better characteristics than graphite currently used in batteries, but at the cost of a poor structural strength which can lead to breakages or malfunctions.

The use of silicon nanowires, in a configuration that according to Amprius resembles that of a forest, manages to give the battery all the qualities of the use of silicon, while eliminating its negative sides.

An enlargement of the silicon nanowires in a “forest” configuration

Amprius then explains that the manufacturing process of its batteries is not so different from that of normal batteries: with the exception of the anode, which we have seen to be the real strength of the solution, all other components use the same manufacturing process as other batteries.

To evaluate the rest of the features and, above all, the price of Amprius solutions

Although Amprius batteries are already in use in some satellites, there are many variables still to be explored before we can talk about next big thing: in fact, the data relating to thermal performance, safety, the number of charge cycles supported and more must also be evaluated. But the real decisive question is that of the price.

The fact that, at the moment, these new batteries have only been used in a few satellites could mean that they are still too expensive for use in consumer devices.

It should be emphasized that the field of application for new generation batteries is practically endless: all battery-powered devices, from smartphones to noteboooks to electric cars could drastically improve autonomy if solutions of this kind became the norm. All this greatly reducing the space dedicated to the battery.

Regarding the future, Amprius is currently looking for a new, larger production site to start large batch production. And the arrival of a new competitor is already on the horizon, Nawa Technologies, which promises even 300% higher performance than normal batteries.