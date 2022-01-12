Here are the best blockchain ecosystems of the moment

Some of the best blockchain ecosystems based on one of the most valuable factors, namely developer involvement, were revealed in a report released by Electric Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm that focuses on open source repository, fintech, cryptocurrencies, markets and blockchains.

Over the past year, around 65% of active developers have joined web3 development, pushing its development to set a new all-time high. 2021 ended as the year of greatest engagement, as new developers reached 34,000, a 14% increase compared to 2018 and the highest in history.

On average, around 7,895 monthly active developers have joined web3 since January 2021, estimating a 75% increase in the year. The report highlighted the fact that the number of monthly active developers joining web3 increased as prices and markets were they tended to rise and has remained steadily stable when prices and markets are down. The number of monthly active developers who have committed code to web3 and open source cryptocurrency projects has surpassed 18,400. According to the report, of these 18,400 developers, around 680 developers work on Bitcoin and more than 4,000 on Ethereum.

Photo credit – Depositphotos.com

Gavin Wood, the founder of Polkadot, commented on the report saying that it clearly shows that Polkadot has emerged as a separate class in its own right and has the best growth of developers since any web3 protocol was launched, and is the largest community development other than Ethereum.

The report includes a comparison of the average monthly active developers from December 2020 to December 2021. The report indicated that Solana had the highest growth rate in 2021 and grew fivefold in the year. Solana is followed by NEAR which has grown four times in the year and has become the largest blockchain ecosystem of 2021, after Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana and Bitcoin. Polygon’s monthly active developer doubled, while Cardano recorded 90% growth. Furthermore, BSC’s monthly developers grew by 80%, Cosmos by 70% and Bitcoin by 10%.

The report also overlooked smaller blockchain ecosystems that acquire fewer than 300 developers. Harmony, Terra, Fantom and ICP monthly active developers quadrupled from December 2020 to December 2021, while Alorand and Avalanche tripled their developers.

According to the report, the blockchain ecosystems that emerged with the fastest growth rate had the following percentage of full-time developers: