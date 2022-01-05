Here are the best Mega Discounts offers from MediaWorld

The 2022 of MediaWorld, one of the largest Italian consumer electronics chains and among the most active online – an area for which it was recently sanctioned by the Antitrust -, opened with offers and, in particular, the Mega Discounts they promise discounts of up to 50% and will be active until tomorrow (January 5, 2022) both in the store and on the retailer’s website.

Before going into the merits of the offers of this new promotion, it is good to remember that, as always, the well-known chain offers the possibility of zero-interest financing in 20 installments on all purchases starting from 199 euros.

MediaWorld “Mega Discounts” offers (until January 5, 2022)

In light of the aforementioned imminent deadline, there are still not many hours available to take advantage of these offers which, for convenience, we present already divided according to the product category to which the products belong.

Smartphone on offer from MediaWorld

APPLE iPhone 11 128GB Black for € 635.55

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128 GB Phantom Gray at 695 euros (here is our review)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB for 1338.55 euros (here’s our comparison between iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra)

OPPO A74 Prism Black at 219.99 euros

Xiaomi 11T 5G 8 + 128 GB Meteorite Gray at 411.75 euros

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256 GB Phantom Violet for 699 euros

OPPO Find X3 Lite Starry Black at 347 euro (here is our review)

OPPO Find X3 Neo Starlight Black at 544 euro (here is our review)

OPPO Find X3 Pro Gloss Black at 804.30 euro (here is our review)

Redmi Note 10 Pro 128 GB at 279.65 euros (here is our review)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G at 199.20 euros (here is our review)

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G 256GB Arctic blue at 699 euro (here is our review)

REALME GT Neo2 12 + 256GB Neo green for 462 euros

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 + 5G 256Gb Phantom Silver TIM at 849 euro (here is our review)

HUAWEI nova 9 Black at 449.10 euros (here is our review)

OPPO A94 5G at 295.20 euros (here is our review)

REALME C21 4 + 64GB Cross Black for 125.99 euros

vivo Y33s Mirror Black for € 222.99

I live Y21s for 187.99 euros

Wearable on offer from MediaWorld

Computers and tablets on offer from MediaWorld

APPLE MacBook Pro 13 “256GB (Apple M1 chip) Space Gray MYD82T / A 2020 at 1257.15 euro (here is our review)

HP 250 G8 at € 764.15

MICROSOFT Surface Laptop GO i5 8GB 128GB at 599 euros

SAMSUNG Galaxy Book 15.6 ”, i5, 8GB, 512GB, Mystic Silver at 719.20 euros

HUAWEI MATEBOOK D15 at € 519.20

APPLE MacBook Air 13 “512GB (Apple M1 chip) 8 CPU 8 GPU Space Gray MGN73T / A 2020 at 1214.65 euro (here is our review)

HP Notebook 250 G8 Intel Core I3-1115G4, 15.6 “, 8GB, 256GB – WINDOWS 10 PRO at € 471.75

HP Notebook 250 G8 Intel Core I5-1135G7, 15.6 “, 8GB, 256GB for € 599.20

SAMSUNG Galaxy Book Pro 360, 13.3 “with S Pen, i5 EVO, 8GB, 512GB, Mystic Silver for 1049.25 euros

HUAWEI MATEBOOK 14S at € 959.20

MSI PULSE GL76 11UEK-029IT at 1519.20 euros

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 ″ Wi-Fi 32GB for € 191.20

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 ″ Wi-Fi 64GB for 486.75 euros (here is our review)

These and all the other Mega Discount offers – including smart home and smart TV items – are available at the link below:

MediaWorld Mega Discounts until January 5, 2022

It might also interest you: Best notebooks of January 2022: here are our recommendations

Do not forget to follow our Telegram price.tech channel in which we constantly report the best tech deals that you can find on the net: here is the direct link.