here are the best offers still available (updated)

The Black Friday 2021, even if you try to extend its duration as much as possible, it is only 24 hours e it is now over. Whether you have already done a feast of offers or have run out of steam, we have decided to draw up a small list of products on offer by dividing them by price range, so according to your budget you may find some useful ideas or, why not, gift ideas.

Black Friday offers without budget limits

In this range we have selected three products that have distinguished themselves among others: these include the flagship smartphone from Samsung, the first Macbook with Apple Silicon M1 and a Sony OLED Smart TV, with Android TV obviously.

Black Friday offers under 500 Euros

Two smartphones and an action cam, the latter among other things has just dropped by an additional 40 € compared to the previous offer, in short, it is now truly unmissable especially in anticipation of the arrival of snow in the mountains.

Black Friday offers under 300 Euros

Two smartphones that have really conquered this Black Friday 2021 and the Nintendo Switch, back on offer in the last few hours at this good price.

Black Friday offers under 200 Euros

For those who do not have too many pretensions, here are products with an excellent quality / price ratio, then curious that the Kindle Paperwhite is at a lower price from Unieuro than Amazon itself!

Black Friday offers under 100 Euros

And finally, products that are always good, useful and comfortable in the cart, for one purpose or another. Perfect for taking home something if this Black Friday 2021 hasn’t thrilled you too much.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at 99 Euros instead of 149 Euros;

FNATIC STREAK65: RGB backlit mechanical gaming keyboard at 89.99 euros instead of 120 euros;

Mouse Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse, with 11 Programmable Buttons at 89.99 Euros instead of 140 Euros;

Amazon Echo 4th gen + Philips Hue lamp at 49.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros;

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC at 40.84 Euro with Alexa and digital payments instead of 54.99 Euro (our review)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at 38.99 euros instead of 64.90 euros;

PlayStation Plus for 1 year at 39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros;

Huawei Band 6 for 34.90 euros instead of 64.90 euros.

And finally, how not to recommend non-tech products on Amazon:

