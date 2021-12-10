here are the best ones to watch

Who kept us company in this 2021 when the first months we were waiting for the vaccine and praying for the yellow zone? Who made us laugh? Who made us cry without demeanor? Everyone has their own answers, but these names probably tell you something: Seong Gi-hun, Wanda, Mare, Cora Randall, Blanca Evangelista, Miriam Maisel, Otis Milburn … we could go on for a long time. It’s time to take stock: what were the TV series that this year kept us attached to the small screen, consoling us in the afternoons and evenings when we didn’t feel like going out? With a special mention for the new season of Succession just released, we have selected 5, the 5 series of 2021 that you absolutely cannot have missed. And what now, you can recover

Squid Game (Netflix)

Certain firsts must be recognized hands down, even if the product is not so extraordinary and there are more beautiful ones. And so let’s start from here, from what in 2021 we can consider the absolute winner of all the rankings of the TV series. Squid Game now it no longer needs any introduction, it has climbed the Netflix charts and generated an immense debate creating an imaginary that is difficult to forget (those green suits, those colored ladders …). A dystopian series, a survival game to the death, an already iconic aesthetic: if you have survived the Netflix Fomo and have not yet seen it, you can choose, or recover it or leave this 2021 without having seen it this year’s iconic series.

Mare of Easttown

Ten years after Todd Haynes’ Mildred Pierce, Kate Winslet is back in a miniseries that, as she herself anticipated in several interviews, “is not a thriller”, despite starting with a murder in a small, seedy Pennsylvania town. on which Winslet in the role of detective Marianne, “Mare”, Sheehan is called to investigate. It is not a thriller but it is much more: a psychological study on pain and the difficulty of processing it, stitched within a self-contained story (there are rumors that there may be a second season, but we hope not considering the extraordinary nature of the ending) of only 7 episodes that are watched during a day. It has only one problem: if you start it and have commitments, you will end up canceling them. Here you can find the trailer.

Maid (Netflix)

It has been talked about in recent weeks because, like all successful series, Maid it came like a punch in the stomach. This is a mini series inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir Housekeeper. Hard work, low pay, and a mother’s will to survive. At the center is the story of the protagonist, Alex, a young single mother who runs away from her abusive partner. A few lines are enough to understand that this is a very topical topic: «Do you want to call the police?», «For what? To tell him he doesn’t hit me? ‘ The series talks about gender violence with surgical precision without making discounts, it is not an easy vision but necessary. Violence, privilege, power dynamics, dysfunctional relationships, systemic injustices: in Maid it’s all there, and it’s one of the most powerful series of the year.

WandaVision (Disney +)

Marvel Studios, a name and a guarantee. If you don’t like the universe of superheroes, move on, but here we are in front of a debut in TV series format that has something epic about it. The world of superheroes dropped into that of the best-known American sitcoms, from Bewitched at the Brady family: WandaVision is a mix of continuous references, clues and reminders that chase each other between continuous time jumps. At the center of the story are Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch, played by a wonderful Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) her android lover. The two live in the quiet suburb of Westview, but the serenity is – of course – only apparent. WandaVision has conquered connoisseurs and not, amused, moved and reflected on love, overcoming mourning and on the family.

We Are Lady Parts (not yet in Italy)

Ok, we couldn’t only include series that you had already seen for sure. This is a real gem, but in Italy it hasn’t come out yet so you have to be patient. The reviews are excellent and just look at the trailer to understand that it deserves to be included among the best series 2021. The plot? An all-female Muslim band tries to keep the punk spirit alive in contemporary London. The protagonists? Amina (Anjana Vasan), who loves folk music and throws up occasionally when she has to perform, Halal Saira (Sarah Impey) by profession butcher, Ayesha (Juliette Motamed) who is part-time Uber driver, Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse) the manager of the bad and, finally, the feminist bassist Bisma (Faith Omole), who sells comics with the title The vagina of the Apocalypse. Have we convinced you?

