The month of December has now come to life and the day of the Immaculate Conception marks the moment in which we will begin to think seriously about Christmas.

Those who have not yet thought about gifts will have to start doing so in order not to arrive at December 25th finding themselves empty-handed. And why not choose a panettone? Here are the best panettone to buy at the supermarket and online, also perfect as a Christmas gift.

In addition, green light for the purchase of panettone and pandoro which we now find at the supermarket from the end of October.

People are divided between those who love panettone and those who prefer pandoro. Even among lovers of panettone there are feuds between those who prefer the one without candied fruit and those who, on the other hand, do not want to give up on candied fruit and raisins.

And then, in addition to candied fruit and raisins, the icing question would like a separate topic.

However, at the supermarket and in the online shops between industrial and artisanal panettone you will be spoiled for choice.

There are many good panettone but today we will focus particularly on two of Piedmontese origin, Albertengo and Galup.

The first of which we will discuss is produced by the Albertengo company which is based in a small town in the province of Cuneo, Torre San Giorgio.

Originally it was the classic country bakery which, in the 1950s, was transformed and began producing panettone and pandoro.

From traditional glazed panettone to those stuffed in different ways including apple, muscat, chestnut cream or chocolate.

The price of these panettone varies according to the type and weight. Indicatively, a traditional panettone costs around 25 euros and can be purchased both at retailers throughout Italy and online.

Those who are in Piedmont, then, will be able to move on to the company shop where it will be possible to do great deals. Furthermore, even on Amazon you can find often discounted panettone and pandoro.

Excellent as a Christmas gift for their special and well-finished packaging.

Galup

Also in Piedmont but in the province of Turin, in Pinerolo, the famous Galup company is based. Low panettone with hazelnut glaze that innovated the classic Milanese panettone.

Also in this case we can find different types, from the classic to the one with chocolate chips or stuffed. In addition, you can also try the version that replaces the olive oil with butter.

The average price is around 15 euros and it is possible to buy it on Amazon or in supermarkets.

Quality panettone also included in the Altroconsumo ranking that will satisfy any palate, absolutely to try. Those who prefer pandoro, on the other hand, can try this incredible filling.