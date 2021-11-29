Here are the best-selling smartphones of 2021. Apple domain! The ranking

There International Data Corporation (IDC), a well-known company that deals with market analysis in the technology sector, has compiled the list of best-selling smartphones in the first three quarters of 2021. Apple with its iPhones has been reconfirmed for years the undisputed leader in sales, occupying 4 places in the first 5 positions.

To stop the domination of the Cupertino giant is there Samsung with an entry-level smartphone, which carries the flag of Android smartphones high. The news was released by IDC vice president Francisco Jeronimo.

In the ranking we do not find any smartphone in the range iPhone 13, which having been released in September did not make it back on the list despite the great success and the high number of units sold. Recall that the ranking in question concerns the sales of first 9 months of the year.

The 5 best-selling smartphones in 2021: Apple and Samsung

Apple occupies 4 out of 5 places of the special ranking of best-selling smartphones. Samsung breaks the hegemony of iPhones with a much cheaper smartphone than other competitors. Here is the ranking: