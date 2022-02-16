Here are the best spots of Super Bowl 2022

Less rookies than in 2021, the usual veterans and lots and lots of creativity. Let’s talk about the commercials aired during the Super Bowl. A tradition within tradition. In short, even in this round, America has shown its best in the advertising field. The turnover, as usual, was important. According to a report by AdAge last November, in fact, for the 2022 edition it was necessary to shell out something like 6.5 million dollars to have thirty seconds of space. The figure would even be higher. At the very least, according to the Hollywood Reporter, NBC (the network that broadcast the match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals) not only sold all the slots available but asked for up to 7 million for some. Urca.