Here are the best spots of Super Bowl 2022

Less rookies than in 2021, the usual veterans and lots and lots of creativity. Let’s talk about the commercials aired during the Super Bowl. A tradition within tradition. In short, even in this round, America has shown its best in the advertising field. The turnover, as usual, was important. According to a report by AdAge last November, in fact, for the 2022 edition it was necessary to shell out something like 6.5 million dollars to have thirty seconds of space. The figure would even be higher. At the very least, according to the Hollywood Reporter, NBC (the network that broadcast the match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals) not only sold all the slots available but asked for up to 7 million for some. Urca.
Below, we offer you a selection of the best aired.
Toyota with the McKeever brothers
T-Mobile with Dolly Parton
Rakuten with Hannah Waddingham
Bud Light Next focuses on NFT and metaverse
BMW with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault
Polestar wages war on Musk and Volkswagen
Expedia with Ewan McGregor
Meta focuses on nostalgia
Michelob with Steve Buscemi and other stars
Silverado recalls the Sopranos
Turkish Airlines relies on Morgan Freeman
Rocket Mortgage with Barbie and Anna Kendrick
Uber Eats with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah and Nicholas Braun
T-Mobile again, but with Miley Cirus
Tonal with Serena Williams
Verizon dusts off Jim Carrey
Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd together for Lay’s
Amazon, the first teaser of The Rings of Power
General Motors with Dr. Evil of Austin Powers
Amazon with Scarlett Johansson
Vroom in style La La Land
Idris Elba for Booking.com
Walmart bets on Kevin Hart
Budweiser’s horse Clydesdale is back
© CdT.ch – All rights reserved