Here Are The Best Stocks According To Artificial Intelligence From Investing.com

Investing.com – To start 2022 in the best possible way, a new type of ranking of the best stocks of the main markets is presented below according to the Artificial Intelligence of Danelfin, a stock analytics company based in Barcelona (Spain), compiled through algorithms machine learning owners who analyze more than 10,000 characteristics per share, based on over 900 fundamental, technical and market sentiment indicators.

The ranking is based exclusively on the so-called AI Score, which evaluates the probability of the stocks to beat the market (for US and European stocks) in the next 30-90 days, choosing the best stocks among the Top 1.000 USA and Top 600 stocks Europe.

Furthermore, to consider the risk associated with each stock, the shares are classified according to the “AI Risk / Reward Score”, an average between the AI ​​Score and the Low Risk Score. The Low Risk Score is a risk score based on negative price fluctuations (semi-deviation) over the last 500 market days. The higher the score, the lower the downside risk.

Here is the ranking according to the artificial intelligence platform:

Italy

Rank Stock AI Risk / Reward Score AI Score Low Risk Score 1 Ferrari (ME:) 8.5 8 9 2 Interpump (MI 🙂 8.0 10 6 3 Moncler (MI 🙂 8.0 9 7 4 Campari (ME:) 7.5 8 7 5 General Ass. (MI 🙂 7.5 7 8

United States

Rank Stock AI Risk / Reward Score AI Score Low Risk Score 1 AT&T (NYSE 🙂 10.0 10 10 2 Verizon Inc (NYSE 🙂 9.5 9 10 3 Western Union (NYSE 🙂 9.5 10 9 4 Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ 🙂 9.5 10 9 5 Barrick Gold 9.5 10 9

Germany

Rank Stock AI Risk / Reward Score AI Score Low Risk Score 1 Symrise AG (DE 🙂 8.5 7 10 2 Henkel & Co (DE 🙂 8.5 7 10 3 Deutsche Wohnen 8.0 7 9 4 Merck (DE 🙂 7.5 6 9 5 Knorr-Bremse (DE 🙂 7.5 6 9

