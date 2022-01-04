Business

Here Are The Best Stocks According To Artificial Intelligence From Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – To start 2022 in the best possible way, a new type of ranking of the best stocks of the main markets is presented below according to the Artificial Intelligence of Danelfin, a stock analytics company based in Barcelona (Spain), compiled through algorithms machine learning owners who analyze more than 10,000 characteristics per share, based on over 900 fundamental, technical and market sentiment indicators.

The ranking is based exclusively on the so-called AI Score, which evaluates the probability of the stocks to beat the market (for US and European stocks) in the next 30-90 days, choosing the best stocks among the Top 1.000 USA and Top 600 stocks Europe.

Furthermore, to consider the risk associated with each stock, the shares are classified according to the “AI Risk / Reward Score”, an average between the AI ​​Score and the Low Risk Score. The Low Risk Score is a risk score based on negative price fluctuations (semi-deviation) over the last 500 market days. The higher the score, the lower the downside risk.

Here is the ranking according to the artificial intelligence platform:

Italy

Rank

Stock

AI Risk / Reward Score

AI Score

Low Risk Score

1

Ferrari (ME:)

8.5

8

9

2

Interpump (MI 🙂

8.0

10

6

3

Moncler (MI 🙂

8.0

9

7

4

Campari (ME:)

7.5

8

7

5

General Ass. (MI 🙂

7.5

7

8

United States

Rank

Stock

AI Risk / Reward Score

AI Score

Low Risk Score

1

AT&T (NYSE 🙂

10.0

10

10

2

Verizon Inc (NYSE 🙂

9.5

9

10

3

Western Union (NYSE 🙂

9.5

10

9

4

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ 🙂

9.5

10

9

5

Barrick Gold

9.5

10

9

Germany

Rank

Stock

AI Risk / Reward Score

AI Score

Low Risk Score

1

Symrise AG (DE 🙂

8.5

7

10

2

Henkel & Co (DE 🙂

8.5

7

10

3

Deutsche Wohnen

8.0

7

9

4

Merck (DE 🙂

7.5

6

9

5

Knorr-Bremse (DE 🙂

7.5

6

9

France

Rank

Stock

AI Risk / Reward Score

AI Score

Low Risk Score

1

Remy Cointreau (PA 🙂

9.0

8

10

2

Pernod Ricard (PA 🙂

9.0

8

10

3

Alstom (PA 🙂

8.5

10

7

4

Hermes International (PA 🙂

8.5

8

9

5

LVMH (PA 🙂

8.5

9

8
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

