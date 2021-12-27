here are the best video games coming out in January 2022!

We have recently got up from the table for lunches and the dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day that we are already about to approach the next culinary tour de force with the New Year’s Eve dinner! This only means one thing, saying goodbye to 2021 and greet the arrival of 2022 which already promises to be really full of games coming out from the very first months. So let’s go and discover the first ones’barrels‘of the new year which will be published on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Nintendo Switch.

As always, below the titles that will be listed are not linked to any type of preference, but only in chronological order of release. To open the dance there will be two exceptional ports that land on PC, we are talking about Monster Hunter Rise and God of War. Games that certainly do not need any introduction, given the illustrious curriculum they have behind them.

But there will also be more games to keep an eye on next month. Starting with Rainbow Six Extraction that finally sees the light after a long delay. Without forgetting the new Pokémon Legends Arceus, which promises to make us take a dip in the past, to discover the Sinnoh of yesteryear. And finally the PlayStation 5 version of Uncharted a Thief’s End and Uncharted the Lost Legacy, to regain confidence with Nathan Drake before going to the cinema to see the film with Tom Holland.

