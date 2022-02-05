here are the bosses preferred by Sony developers – Nerd4.life

What are the favorite bosses by Sony first party developers passionate about Dark Souls, Bloodborne And Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? This was revealed by an in-depth study published by the PlayStation Blog.

After the long interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki in which the Influences of Sekiro on Elden Ring, the open world and the return of the Poison Marshes, the Sony site has seen fit to explore the universe of FromSoftware productions and the way in which it is perceived by other creators.

Miyazaki was the first to comment on the bosses, who indicated the Old monk from Demon’s Souls. “I remember there were so many objections about the design of the boss and how we wanted to use it. Still, it was a choice that I absolutely wanted to implement in the game,” he said.

Demon’s Souls, an artwork of the Old Monk

“I wanted that boss to end up in the game as it was, both aesthetically and mechanically, including the multiplayer element that sets him apart.”

“We got a lot of objections, regarding the realization and the fun factor; no one seemed to believe it at the time. In the end, but we got it right and we got an interesting boss that the players liked.”

“During the development of Demon’s Souls we encountered a lot of game mechanics that are rather difficult to make. The asynchronous online features are a great example, but I think the Old Monk embodies these adversities and our ability to persist and create something unique. which we are very proud of. ”

A choice shared by Thomas Hart, community manager of Insomniac Games, who wrote: “It’s the year 2009. I’ve been playing Demon’s Souls for hours when I meet the Old Monk in level 3-3. He was completely different from all the others. bosses who had preceded him: he was small and rolled all over the place, as if he copied my style of play. He was able to parry my blows or attack me from behind, killing me almost instantly. ‘What absurd AI,’ I thought. “

“It was only on the second try that I began to suspect that I was facing a very unique boss. In fact, he looked completely different and cast spells! After dying a second time I looked for tips online. ‘How do I learn the moves. of a boss if his fighting style changes every time? ‘ I grumbled. Only then did I realize I wasn’t facing a computer … but other players in a PvP match! Crazy! ”

Dark Souls, the boss Sif

For Tom Clercx, animator of Nixxes, the best boss is Sif the Great Gray Wolf by Dark Souls. “At the beginning of the cutscene, Sif popped out from behind the tombstone, grabbed the huge sword and braced himself for an intense confrontation. Right before he defeated him, he started limping. The speed of his attacks slowed and I have I started feeling sorry for him. Sif seemed ready to fight to the death. Once defeated, I received Sif’s Soul. “

“Reading the description made me feel even worse: the wolf was a faithful companion and was doing nothing but protecting his master’s grave. At that point I began to take an interest in the universe of the game more, and that changed the way. I used to see the bosses. I started to feel guilty. It gives great satisfaction to defeat the bosses of this series, but each victory makes you think about the often very sad story of the creature you just beat. ”

Dark Souls 3, the Dancer of the Boreal Valley

Randall Lowe, producer at Bluepoint Games, pointed to the instead Dancer of the Boreal Valley of Dark Souls 3. “When you step into Lothric’s castle chapel, the door closes behind you and darkness falls on the room. For me it was one of the most memorable moments in the history of the video game: seeing the Dancer sinuously descend from the pool of darkness on the ceiling and stand in front of my character. I still have the chills just thinking about it. “

“The fight has a fluid, yet strangely frenetic pace, and it’s evident from the start just how lethal this boss is. It was the first fight ever to give me the idea of ​​a dance, a ballet between two forces trying to dominate each other. to each other. Reminded me of my first encounter with the Trapper from Demon’s Souls, but further perfected. “

“When I won, I first felt sad about defeating a boss in a Souls game. I wanted even more stages to go through, more arena fire, more combat. I can’t wait to find out which part of Elden Ring I am it will give the same emotion. ”

Dark Souls 3, the Nameless King

Tucker Cole, graphic designer at Bend Studio, prefers the Nameless King of Dark Souls 3. “The battle with the Nameless King is as difficult as it is spectacular. It is fought on a blanket of storm clouds, on which the boss rides a dragon. As long as he remains in the saddle, the King strikes those who attack his fire-breathing steed with lightning and steel, fighting with an elegance and majesty worthy of his royal title. “

“Once the dragon is defeated, a real duel begins between the player and the King himself. The boss masters his weapon and the power of the storm with equal skill, striking with a wide range of physical attacks, gusts of wind and lightning that can quickly overwhelm any opponent. “

“Equally menacing is his tendency to walk slowly towards the player between attacks – a display of patience and self-control worthy of a skilled warrior. Similarly, defeating this formidable opponent gives the player a sense of absolute mastery, as well as of course to the pride of having annihilated one of the most powerful bosses in all of Lothric. ”

Bloodborne, Lady Maria

Ivanna Liittschwager, an environmental artist at Santa Monica Studio, said her favorite boss is Lady Maria of the Astral Clock Tower by Bloodborne. “As soon as I set foot in this huge abandoned clock tower, with a corpse waiting for me in a chair, suffused with the light that penetrated through a richly decorated window … I immediately understood what awaited me. I had no idea, however, that it would be. treatise of the most difficult and at the same time most beautiful battle of the whole game. The fight with Lady Maria is my absolute favorite because it made me feel part of a real dance, with Lady Maria herself guiding my steps. “

“The room is practically empty, but the almost liturgical candles on the sides and the white petals scattered on the ground, illuminated by the spectacular window of the clock tower, make it as suggestive as it is perfectly suited to combat. The music is splendid, with a perfect rhythm to get the adrenaline flowing. His walk is peaceful, because he knows he is going to tear you apart: a wonderful animation suited to the character design. “

“The different phases of the fight flow with extreme fluidity, in perfect balance with the rhythm of the battle. The first phase is a dance to the rhythm of her rapid attacks. In the second phase the speed and range of her attacks increase: Lady Maria uses the his own blood like a whip. In the third stage he begins to use blood and flame, forcing the player to dodge: one mistake and it’s the end. Facing it for the first time was a wonderful experience. ”

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Guardian Monkey

Joe Pettinati, director of storytelling at Naughty Dog, expressed his preference for the Guardian Monkey by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. “Choosing a single boss in FromSoftware’s incredible catalog is far from easy. The Bloodthirsty Beast will always remain in my heart, but I cannot fail to mention Sekiro’s Guardian Monkey: Shadows Die Twice among the most memorable experiences for me . “

“He’s not the classic undead knight, nor the otherworldly horror you normally expect in these games. He’s an ape throwing his own feces at you. At first glance it almost seems like a joke. cut off his head. You get the message of victory, you start walking away, and at that point … he gets up, with a sword in one hand and his own decapitated head in the other. “

“The thing I love the most is how From credibly reproduced the movements of a gorilla in the first phase, and then changed the cards in the second: the ape-like chest begins to crawl and meander, halfway between a snake and a ballet dancer. . The reason is revealed at the end of the fight, when the player pulls a giant centipede from the creature’s neck. An insect lived in the gorilla and manipulated it like a puppet. No explanatory video. No scribbled notes. A great example of visual storytelling. “