here are the causes and remedies

If you have ever had blurred vision even for a moment and you have wondered what the causes were and if it was necessary to have a checkup, here are the remedies you can put into practice if it happens again.

It has happened to you even for a moment that you have sight foggy? Don’t worry, it happens to even the best. Being an episode passenger, this does not imply consequences, consequences or the need for future interventions.

It is simply a sporadic episode caused by various causes. So let’s see what they are and which ones remedies it is possible to put into practice.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Vision problems: the test to understand what type of pathology you have

The remedies and causes of a blurred vision episode

Eye health is very often determined by the health of our body more generally. That’s why the causes of a blurred vision can be many. This phenomenon usually occurs when there is a loss of visual acuity. This happens when the subject is unable to focus on what they are looking at. But why does this happen? Let’s see the most common causes together.

It can happen to have blurred vision after an intense effort physical that causes a pressure jump. Or, starting from a resting position, you can see nothing for a few seconds if you jump up. Also in this case the pressure tends to collapse due to orthostatic hypotension.

Blurred vision can also occur following a decrease in sugars which can be followed, in the worst case, by a phenomenon of fainting or fainting. Finally, blurred vision can also be a symptom of stress. In all these cases, the phenomenon of blurred vision lasts only a few seconds and is sporadic, which is why there is no need to worry. You just need to keep your blood pressure and blood sugar under control.

If, on the other hand, these phenomena tend to occur more often, then it may be useful to investigate to understand where the problem comes from. Usually it could be linked to posture errors and, specifically, to the cervical. So not all ailments can be treated independently, but if they are sporadic cases, then here’s what you can do:

it may be useful to darken the room when the flicker that occurs is related to stress;

rest your eyes from the screen for at least 15 minutes every 2 hours;

do exercises to relax the eyes;

drink at least 2-3 liters of water a day and spend a lot of time outdoors.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Diet allied to sight: foods that are good for the eyes

The latter remedy promotes blood circulation and therefore also affects the health of the eyes. If, on the other hand, vision disorders are connected to cervical problems, then the remedy consists in relaxing the neck muscles by releasing tension and making the muscles more elastic (Serena Ponso)