Here are the cheeses that can be eaten with cholesterol

There are types of cheeses on the market that can be eaten with cholesterol and are also easy to prepare at home. It is still true that we must follow the instructions of our doctor, who will be able to indicate the correct diet to follow. But if we really can’t give up cheese, let’s at least try to consume it a few times a week and the low-fat varieties.

We can consume the classic cheese with cow’s milk or the vegan one made up of vegetable proteins. The latter has few limitations and can be eaten with high cholesterol because it is low in fat. Vegan cheese can also be easily prepared at home and on the web you can find numerous recipes to make and imitate the most famous types of cheese.

Cow’s milk cheeses that can be eaten with cholesterol

As we know cheeses are not the ideal allies to defeat high cholesterol but some types of cheese, luckily for us, can be consumed. The advice is always to not overdo the consumption of cheese and not to exceed 3/4 times a week if we have rather high cholesterol values.

In any case, the cheeses that can be consumed despite having cholesterol, in limited quantities, are:

feta;

gorgonzola;

Parmesan Cheese;

mozzarella cheese;

ricotta cheese;

growth;

milk flakes.

These types of cheeses are fresh and unseasoned therefore they are lighter. They cannot be eaten every day, however, but only broken down into a maximum of 4 days a week. They have a round and decisive taste and can also be used in various recipes. Alternatively, if our cholesterol values ​​are excessively high, we can focus on a vegetable solution, getting to know the varieties of vegan cheeses.

Vegan cheeses

Vegan cheeses can be eaten with cholesterol because the main ingredients are made from vegetable proteins. It starts with a simple base of milk or vegetable yogurt (often soy or rice), water and bacterial proteins. But they can also be mixed with flours to obtain aged cheeses, dried brewer’s yeast, emulsifiers, flavor enhancers and emulsifiers.

Finding a vegan cheese in the refrigerated counter is simple, just check that the wording “Dairy Free” appears on the package. This writing means that that type of cheese is 100% of vegetable origin and therefore vegan. There are different types of vegan cheeses, which recall the features and flavor of the most famous cow’s milk cheeses. For example, we can find:

Blue French vegan, a rather flavorful type of soft cheese;

mozzarella, made with milk and rice flour;

vegan spreadable cheese, the basic element of which is soy yogurt;

cheese flakes, derived from the processing of tofu with low vegetable fats.

Aged vegan cheeses undergo a further step, as they spend a period of time in a dryer in order to create the rind, which can be eaten unlike cow’s milk cheeses because mold does not form.