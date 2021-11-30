Here are the codes to trade exclusive Pokémon in Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

In the remakes of the fourth generation titles, as in all the games of the main series, there are exclusive creatures of one of the two versions. In order to complete the Pokédex, in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, some fans have established a code list to make certain exchanges.

To trade your Pokémon with other players from all over the world, you need a subscription at the service Nintendo Switch Online and access the Global Room. The list of codes in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl follows the order of creatures according to National or Regional Pokédex to easily identify interesting monsters.

Codes for Starter Pokémon

0387-0390 , exchanges Turtwig and you receive Chimchar;

0387-0393 , exchanges Turtwig and you receive Piplup;

0390-0387 , exchanges Chimchar and you receive Turtwig;

0390-0393 , exchanges Chimchar and you receive Piplup;

0393-0387 , exchanges Piplup and you receive Turtwig;

0393-0390, of exchanges Piplup and you receive Chimchar.

Codes for exclusive Pokémon

For to reverse Pokémon from to exchange and to receive, enough swap the codes before and after the dash:

0010-0013 , exchanges Caterpie and you receive Weedle;

0027-0023 , exchanges Sandrshrew and you receive Ekans;

0058-0037 , exchanges Growlithe and you receive Vulpix;

0086-0079 , exchanges Seel and you receive Slowpoke;

0123-0127 , exchanges Scyther and you receive Pinsir;

0198-0200 , exchanges Murkrow and you receive Misdreavus;

0207-0216 , exchanges Gligar and you receive Teddiursa;

0239-0240 , exchanges Elekid and you receive Magby;

0246-0371 , exchanges Larvitar and you receive Bagon;

0273-0270 , exchanges Seedot and you receive Lotad;

0303-0302 , exchanges Mawile and you receive Sableye;

0335-0336 , exchanges Zangoose and you receive Seviper;

0338-0337 , exchanges Solrock and you receive Lunatone;

0352-0234 , exchanges Kecleon and you receive Stantler;

0408-0410 , exchanges Cranidos and you receive Shieldon;

0434-0431, exchanges Stunky and you receive Glameow.

Codes for Pokémon to evolve via trade

0061-0061 , is exchanged and received Poliwhirl (while holding a King’s Rock), which evolves into Politoed;

0064-0063 , is exchanged and received Kadabra, which evolves into Alakazam;

0067-0067 , is exchanged and received Machoke, which evolves into Machamp;

0075-0075 , is exchanged and received Graveler, which evolves into Golem;

0079-0079 , is exchanged and received Slowpoke (while holding a King's Rock), which evolves into Slowking;

0093-0093 , is exchanged and received Haunter, which evolves into Gengar;

0095-0095 , is exchanged and received Onix (while holding a Metal Coat), which evolves into Steelix;

0112-0112 , is exchanged and received Rhydon (while holding a Cover), which evolves into Rhyperior;

0117-0117 , is exchanged and received Seadra (while holding a Dragon Scale), which evolves into Kingdra;

0123-0123 , is exchanged and received Scyther (while holding a Metal Coat), which evolves into Scizor;

0125-0125 , is exchanged and received Electabuzz (while holding an Electro), which evolves into Electivire;

0126-0126 , is exchanged and received Magmar (while holding a Magmator), which will evolve Magmortar;

0137-0137, it is exchanged and received Porygon (while holding an Upgrade), which evolves into Porygon2:

0233-0233 , is exchanged and received Porygon2 (while holding a Doubtful Disc), which evolves into Porygon-Z;

0356-0356 , is exchanged and received Dusclpos (while holding a Terrorcloth), which evolves into Dusknoir;

0366-0367 , is exchanged and received Clamperl (while holding a Deep Tooth), which evolves into Huntail;

0366-0368, is exchanged and received Clamperl (while holding a Deepshield), which evolves into Gorebyss.

Here are the codes with which it is possible to facilitate the completion of the Pokédex through exchanges. To know all the special evolutions in the remakes of the fourth generation titles, you can read ours dedicated article.