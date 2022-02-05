here are the contents you will find in streaming- Evosmart.it

What content will you find on Apple Tv + in the coming weeks? Here are some titles.

Apple Tv +: content on hold

What content will Apple TV + share? Let’s start from Ptolemy Gray, TV series based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley. The protagonist is Samuel L. Jackson who plays Ptolemy Gray, a “sick man forgotten by his family, his friends and even himself”.

The TV series will consist of six episodes and there will be only one season. The first episodes of this TV series will air from 11 March.

Roar

Other new content that you will see on Apple Tv + will be Roar which will arrive in April. The TV series will deal with stories of women who have overcome the adversities of life and will also feature Nicole Kidman among the protagonists. The eight episodes are waiting for you from Friday 15th April.

Shining Girls

This TV series will also debut on Apple TV + in April. Shining Girls is a thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel. The protagonist is a Chicago journalist who survived an assault and discovers that her life is changing.

From 29 April in streaming.

They Call Me Magic and “Dear …”

Other content that you will see streaming on Apple Tv + will be They Call Me Magica four-part documentary dedicated to Earvin “Magic” Johnson and will be available from 22 April.

Furthermore, from the 4th March the second season of “Dear…” will also air with its new episodes.

Source: Apple Tv +