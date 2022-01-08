Here are the countries of the world where the vaccination obligation has started. Fines, rules, new scenarios

THEn Italy the over 50s who are not yet vaccinated and therefore come affected by the obligation are 2.8 million (source Sky). Some of them, however, have had, or are having, Covid and therefore will still be immunized because they have been cured. Therefore, the norm is triggered which requires prophylaxis on them. But we are not alone in the world. And even less among the most restrictive. What are they then the countries where the obligation was triggered vaccination against Covid-19? And what are the related sanctions? But let’s see what happens outside our borders.

For all age groups, including ours, the law is in force today in eight states: Indonesia, Micronesia, Turkmenistan, Austria (from February), Greece (soon for the over 60s), Ecuador (even starting from over 5) and in Tajikistan. In Europe, at the moment, the cases are few: that of Italy, with vaccination obligation for those over 50, which starts from the publication of the new decree in the Gazzetta, that of Greece and the Czech Republic, with the obligation for the over 60 (in Greece from January 16) and that of Austria (from February 1, obligation for all over 60 14).









If in the three European countries those who have to get vaccinated do not respect the obligation, fines are triggered, but the impact is very different and once again Italy is the most tolerant country. In Greece (source: Il Foglio) it will be 100 euros per month, in Austria up to 3,600 euros (measure not yet final) and in Italy there is talk of the hypothesis of 100 euros, one-off However. However, it must be said that many European countries are already reacting more strongly to the pandemic. There are those, like Austria, who travel straight towards compulsory vaccination. In Germany, Greece, the Czech Republic and Poland, the obligation was introduced only for certain categories of workers and age groups.

And if Macron in France wants to make life impossible for the unvaccinated, in Spain and Portugal for now it has only been reintroduced the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. Finland and Denmark have imposed border tampons, while England or Belgium are awaiting decisions. After being the first European country to introduce the lockdown of the unvaccinated, Austria has therefore decided to make vaccinations mandatory for all adults. In the Paesand only about 70 percent of the population is vaccinated and the cases have started to rise again. From 15 March, anyone who is still unvaccinated will receive a fine of 600 euros. The government is also considering a € 500 bonus for those who will receive the booster. In Bulgaria 100 euros for those who get vaccinated.









In Germany, for the time being, the vaccine obligation exists only for health workers. But the government is considering extending it to everyone, despite resistance. In the meantime, restrictive measures have been taken that impose the super green pass in hotels, bars and restaurants. In Greece, the vaccination obligation for over 60s will come into force in 8 days with fines of 100 euros for each month of delay. In the Czech Republic, compulsory vaccination for health, police, armed forces personnel and for all citizens aged 60 or over.

Poland, decimated by infections, has decided to impose the obligation on health professionals, teachers, police, military and firefighters. Despite the very high numbers of infections (about 200 thousand), Spain is currently reintroducing only the obligation of a mask and tip about vaccinations and do-it-yourself tests, as well as on the green pass to enter public places. In Portugal, on the other hand, the third most vaccinated country in the world (91 percent of the population) has re-imposed smart working and the green pass (even with a buffer) to access closed places, sporting events, parties, etc.







