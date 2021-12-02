here are the crypto predictions for December 2021

What will the end of the old year be like and the beginning of the new? A million dollar question if the theme is Bitcoin. In fact, the cryptocurrency in this last period has not proved an important one trend bullish. All in all, however, it had a certain strength not falling below the fall threshold, positioned by analysts at 52,000 dollars, but remaining close to the psychological one of 58,000. Furthermore, Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, has fueled a preponderant uncertainty in the markets and especially in cryptocurrencies. But what can we expect from Bitcoin for the month of December? Let’s find out together the forecasts on crypto at the end and at the beginning of the year.

What will happen to Bitcoin during this month of December

Let’s start by saying that all analysts agree that Bitcoin remained in the safe area of ​​the $ 52,000. For most, it is a support, a proven indicator that reassures about bull market of this cryptocurrency. However, for others, even if it has reached $ 58,000 – its local high – the cryptocurrency queen is still far from $ 60,000.

Therefore, according to what was reported by various experts in the sector cryptocurrencies, it is very likely that the beginning of the month for the price of Bitcoin it will be enough unstable. This is also due to the strong instability always generated by the aforementioned Omicron variant. With the hope that things do not precipitate causing what has already been experienced at the outbreak of the pandemic, then March 2020.

Despite this, the hope for many analysts is that we can witness what happened in the late spring Covid-19. In practice, both Bitcoin and many others cryptocurrencies, heavily penalized by the global health emergency in progress, began a hard but constant ascent marking a positive step. Nonetheless, there is no certainty of tomorrow and therefore, in a certain sense, it is preferable to maintain a certainty caution.

The advice of many experts would be to keep, as they say, “on the side of the buttons”, in wait, continuing to accumulate. Who knows what several positive news they are good at Bitcoin and the many other cryptocurrencies that can positively influence their rise to more desirable prices. An example? The fact that Bitcoin has been recognized as the most efficient payment network in the world.