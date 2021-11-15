Here are the cryptocurrencies that have risen the most over the past week

Last week the following five coins were the ones that recorded the biggest increases in the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the world.

IoTex (IOTX)

The token of the Internet of Things (IoT) blockchain infrastructure project rose 114.18% last week; in the period considered, the IOTX coin reached an all-time high of 0.2611 dollars.

This year Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has listed on its Pro platform several trading pairs involving IOTX, US dollar and Euro; in addition, Binance announced the launch of perpetual contracts in IOTX.

On Sunday, the Abra marketplace announced that it will list IOTX on its platform because it “believes in this technology”.

Blockchain technology is the future, and it won’t be long before it plays a part in your daily life. We listed @iotex_io because we believe in this technology – they’re building a platform that connects real-world data and devices to the blockchain. #IOTX #Internetofthings #IOT pic.twitter.com/1sPqUkbWPD – Abra (@AbraGlobal) November 14, 2021

Since the beginning of the year, IOTX has had a return of 3,167.58%; in the last 90 days it has risen by 151.59% and in the last 30 days it has gained 211.25%.

Loopring (LRC)

The Layer 2 coin, which works on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), last week recorded an increase of 86.23%; also last week, LRC hit an all-time high of $ 3.83.

This month the price of LRC rallied after news of a possible partnership deal on non-fungible tokens with GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) following a leak from a GitHub archive.

The enthusiasm related to NFTs has led to an increase in ‘gas’ (i.e. transaction fees on the Ethereum network), another factor that has increased the appeal for Layer 2 solutions such as LRC; this event was also illustrated by the project in a recent tweet.

In the last 30 days LRC has risen by 592% and in the last 90 days it has gained 759%; the yield of the coin since the beginning of the year stands at 1,587%.

Livepeer (LPT)

Over the past week, the token of a decentralized network of live streaming video has increased by 77%; last week LPT hit an all-time high of $ 100.24.

The Livepeer coin gained ground after the project acquired MistServer, a widely used media server created by video developers; the acquisition took place on October 18.

Meanwhile, the project is sponsoring a hackathon organized by the virtual community, the Web3 Jam, claiming that $ 100,000 in prizes are up for grabs.

We’re sponsoring The Web3 Jam! Don’t miss out on one of the last hackathons of 2021 $ 100k in prizes are up for grabs! Organized by @ETHGlobal supported by @protocollabs. Starting Friday. All skill levels are encouraged to apply >> https://t.co/USQrIdz1z8 – Livepeer (@LivepeerOrg) November 9, 2021

LPT is up 4,384.60% since the beginning of the year, with an increase of 233.84% in the last 90 days and 183.75% in the last 30 days.

WAX (WAXP)

Last week, the blockchain token designed to speed up e-commerce transactions appreciated by 64.53%.

Through a statement last week, WAX claimed to have become the second largest mainnet / layer-1 blockchain by daily and 30-day NFT sales volume ahead of Solana and Flow, and only behind Ethereum.

“This jump was supported by a surge in in-game activity which led to a tenfold increase in NFT’s daily sales volume since late September; NFT collections used for games now account for approximately 90% of the top 50 NFT collections on WAX as a daily sales volume, ”the project stated.

On Sunday, the Wax blockchain said on Twitter that the official NFTs of the Hot Wheels, collectible miniature cars of the Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT), starting Tuesday they will arrive on Wax.

#NFT AIRDROP: Official @Hot_Wheels #NFTs are coming to WAX on Tuesday, Nov 16th! Here’s your chance to win 1 of 200 free Hot Wheels promo #WAXPacks: Like & Retweet Follow @Hot_Wheels & @WAX_io Comment your WAX Wallet Address 24 hours only! – WAX Blockchain (@WAX_io) November 14, 2021

Since the beginning of the year, Wax has gained 2,112.57%; at the end of the week, the past 30-day yield stood at 198.6% and the 90-day yield was 334.89%.

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC)

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency that promotes fast, secure, low-cost payments as its functionality has surged by 33.99%.

On Sunday the project posted a tweet on ‘The Litecoin Card’, a fintech platform powered by Unbanked, which can convert LTCs at the time of payment; the card, which sports a logo Visa Inc (NYSE: V), also supports Apple Pay And Google Pay, services provided by respectively Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) e Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

LTC also experienced a boost last week following the news AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has begun accepting payments with this digital currency.

Since the beginning of the year, LTC has had a surge of 118.76%; the return in the last 90 days was 51.8% and that in the last 30 days was 45.93%.

Read also: Litecoin, the cryptocurrency turns 10

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

The native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com Chain, developed by the fintech company Crypto.com, had an increase of 28.27% in the last week; in the early hours of Monday CRO hit an all-time high of $ 0.492.

This month Crypto.com became the most downloaded application on the Google Play app store in the US; commercials with the Hollywood actor Matt Damon they helped push the app to the top.

The advertising campaign features the proverb “Fortune favors the bold”.

Fortune Favors The Brave A tribute to those who got us this far. And an invitation to those who will take us further.#FFTB pic.twitter.com/BWBneqjGnF – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 28, 2021

The marketing blitz has also extended to billboards, as noted by Crypto.com through another tweet.

See us in your city? Snap a pic and share it with #FFTB pic.twitter.com/iPVQTPqedM – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 13, 2021

CRO gained 697.33% since the beginning of the year; the return in the last 90 days was 218.11% and the return in the last 30 days was 147.09%.