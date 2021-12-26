Here are the cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022: how to make money

2022 will be the year of cryptocurrencies? Likely. For the uninitiated, cryptocurrencies are virtual currencies, visible and usable only by knowing a specific computer code, the so-called public and private access keys. Therefore, they do not exist in physical form, but are generated and exchanged exclusively online.

The golden rule of cryptocurrency investors is that they are attracted to being faced with an immature market, high volatility and incredible volumes of money characterized by high instability. The short-term price movement helps to generate profits in digital wallets efficiently.

What will happen on this market in 2022? Here are what international experts believe are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in the new year.

Bitcoin

It is the most popular in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin it is known for its high volatility, high volume and price instability. This cryptocurrency is one of the best for making short-term profits efficiently. But be careful: because sometimes it hits the all-time record high price, but at others it collapses for weeks.

Ripple

Also Ripple It is very successful, because Ripple’s best trading strategies can make cryptocurrency investors millionaires within a specific time frame. Ripple is known as the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization of the Ripple digital payment network, which requires less energy and provides faster speed than Bitcoin.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is another of the most profitable cryptocurrencies due to its high volatility and instability. It recently surpassed 1 million cryptocurrency users and investors with 1 million digital wallets. Investors focus on this cryptocurrency for short-term revenue.

Ethereum

Ethereum helps cryptocurrency investors create new tokens and develop DApps efficiently in the cryptocurrency market. DApps are applications similar to traditional apps, with the fundamental difference that, instead of relying on centralized servers, they exploit blockchain platforms and their distributed network. It offers high volatility to earn profits in a short period of time.

MANA

MANA (Decentraland) it is one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies instead present in the Metaverse created by Marck Zuckerberg. It is a virtual reality platform that allows you to buy, sell and manage your virtual property called LAND. MANA is the native cryptocurrency used to give you the power to access interactive apps, pay for goods and services, or invest in multiple properties. The metaverse associated with Decentraland also hosts interesting interactive opportunities for users, such as concerts and festivals, with entertainment venues parallel to those found in the real world. It peaked at over 400% and hit a record $ 4.16 as Facebook announced it had changed its name to Meta, which sparked new interest in virtual owned tokens. But be careful because it works on the Ethereum Metaverse blockchain, which has great security but often high fees.

SAND

Also belonging to the Metaverse, the Sandbox is a virtual world where you can buy and sell virtual land and other assets using coins from the Metaverse called SAND. You can create and transform anything by monetizing your virtual experience through the power of SAND cryptocurrency. Sandbox is backed by SoftBank, one of today’s most influential tech investment firms. You can buy, sell and stake your virtual assets and land. The Sandbox metaverse also runs on the Ethereum blockchain, offering the highest quality security and protection, but with the same fee risk as above.

Solana

Solana is recognized as one of the top ten cryptocurrencies of 2022 due to its high-performance blockchain. This cryptocurrency creates seamless crypto apps, network performance and stake distribution for crypto investor digital wallets. It provides 2,292 transactions per second with an average cost per transaction of $ 0.00025, providing access to more than 400 projects with DeFi, NFT and Web3.

ATLAS

Star Atlas is always part of the Facebook creator’s Metaverse universe and here we are in the sphere of the game. Here you can get a custom spaceship. ATLAS it is the metaverse token that powers this world. It runs on the Solana metaverse blockchain and is the key to exciting new perspectives and possibilities. Solana’s metaverse blockchain is fast, safe and secure, like Ethereum, but less expensive. You can purchase any digital asset you need, including land, ships, crew, and equipment. You can also use ATLAS to purchase POLIS, an in-game currency required to manage certain aspects of your gaming experience.

Tron

Cryptocurrency investors also love Tron thanks to its fast-growing blockchain with huge trading volume and opportunities to predict short-term price movements. It is a suitable cryptocurrency to generate revenue with the best strategies. It provides high scalability and availability, with a market capitalization of $ 8,860.29 million.

Tether

Tether it is known for providing stability in the digital wallet while being pegged to the US dollar. Cryptocurrency investors use trading strategies to generate profits without cashing in and converting existing holdings to Tether. Tether offers the highest round-the-clock trading volume in the cryptocurrency market with some stability.

Binance Coin

Binance Coin it has enormous potential to be one of the best cryptocurrencies of 2022, with an average daily volume of 2.0 billion and over 1,400,000 transactions per second. Binance Coin is known for its high trading volume on its Binance exchange.

EOS

Also EOS it is very popular due to its high level of volatility. Cryptocurrency investors can make sufficient profits from this volatility in a short period of time. It is known as an open source blockchain platform to build predictable digital infrastructure in the cryptocurrency market with EOS public blockchain.

ZCash

ZCash finally, it is one of the main cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022 thanks to its use of cryptography to provide greater anonymity. This cryptocurrency is known as the first open source that encrypts all kinds of information with zero-knowledge encryption. There is an estimated total limited supply of 21 million units with the same insurance rate as Bitcoin.