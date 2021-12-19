here are the dates to keep an eye on – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store started his interesting promotion with well foresees 14 free games arriving on a daily basis on the shop and the reliable leaker Dealabs, who so far has hit on practically everything he has foreseen on such initiatives, has published the calendar with the dates to keep an eye on, relating to particularly interesting games.

This is not a list of the games planned to be released in this promotion, like the one we reported in the past few hours (actually rather dubious), but simply a calendar with the dates in which the various gifts and the time are expected. in which the games will be proposed.

Epic Games Store, the logo

In itself, this is nothing particularly interesting, as it will simply be offered one game per day from December 17th to December 30th, with the offer starting at 5:00 pm every day.

What interests us is the fact that Dealabs has highlighted in bold some particular dates, which according to the site represent offers of particular interest, because these are highly regarded titles or have never been offered previously through similar initiatives.

The dates to be marked are December 20 and 21, December 24, 25 and 26 and finally December 29 and 30 2021. Among these, in particular, the game offered on December 26 would be “the improve of the selection “, at least in the opinion of the leaker in question. We therefore wait to know which games are in question, which we will discover day by day, even if for the moment there have always been daily advances in this regard.

We remind you that the offer of December 18th, valid until December 19th at 17:00, is Remnant: From the Ashes.