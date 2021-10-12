here are the Deals With Gold

Microsoft’s Deals With Gold are back, with new Xbox offers featuring sports series … and post-apocalyptic fun on consoles.

Microsoft has renewed, like every week on Tuesday, yours Deals With Gold, the offers available on Xbox consoles. For those not in the know, this is a promotion reserved for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Each week, for seven days, the offers are updated with new titles to buy on consoles.

Deals With Gold of the week –

This week, two sports titles from long-running and acclaimed series such as WRC and WWE. In particular, it is WRC 8 that is available at an 80% discount, which is a great opportunity to take it home and save. It’s not the latest installment in the franchise, as we made it to WRC 10 this year, but it still remains a great example of what the rally series can do.

The WWE case –

As for WWE, on offer we find the WWE 2K Battlegrounds season pass, the game for children and families of the series. WWE took the hit with a couple of underperforming releases, which forced 2K and Yuke’s to pause for a year in anticipation of better times. Lintellectual property will be back in full swing in gaming next March, with a chapter that should bring it back into vogue as in the days of Smackdown vs Raw (or, at least, these are the intentions).

Deals With Gold’s post-apocalyptic games –

Metro Exodus, Batman Return to Arkham and a collection based on D&D, with Torment and Icewind, stand out among the other five pages of discounts for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. From the Xbox 360 world, with games that remain usable through backwards compatibility, we have instead a series of offers dedicated to Fallout, with several chapters available and many DLCs at a bargain price. To stay in the console area, but fishing in the competition, the weekly sales on PlayStation Store are still available. Not only the offer of the week, which will please Vin Diesel, but also many discounts on some of the best games of the PS4 generation.