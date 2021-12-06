Tech

here are the December free games between GTA, Final Fantasy … and Keanu Reeves

While the debate on the possible arrival of the PlayStation Spartacus subscription in 2022 continues on the net, Sony looks to the present and announces the new free video games available in December on PlayStation Now, starting from the already confirmed arrival of the remastered version of GTA 3.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday 7 December, all PS Now members can access the first of the three blockbuster open worlds rebuilt by Grove Street Games and Rockstar for the much talked about project GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

The updated version of Grand Theft Auto III joins the HD Remaster of Final Fantasy X / X-2, also available from December 7th along with the sparkling party game Spitlings and the strategic action John Wick Hex, the interactive experience developed by Mike Bithell by borrowing intellectual property of the John Wick movie series starring Keanu Reeves.

All the video games listed will therefore be downloadable “for free” or streamed by PlayStation Now subscribers from Tuesday 7 December and will remain in the catalog indefinitely, with the exception of the GTA 3 remaster which will be available on PS Now until January 31, 2022. To find out more, we refer you to our GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition review.

