News

here are the December free games between GTA, Final Fantasy … and Keanu Reeves

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

While the debate on the possible arrival of the PlayStation Spartacus subscription in 2022 continues on the net, Sony looks to the present and announces the new free video games available in December on PlayStation Now, starting from the already confirmed arrival of the remastered version of GTA 3.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday 7 December, all PS Now members can access the first of the three blockbuster open worlds rebuilt by Grove Street Games and Rockstar for the much talked about project GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

The updated version of Grand Theft Auto III joins the HD Remaster of Final Fantasy X / X-2, also available from December 7th along with the sparkling party game Spitlings and the strategic action John Wick Hex, the interactive experience developed by Mike Bithell by borrowing intellectual property of the John Wick movie series starring Keanu Reeves.

All the video games listed will therefore be downloadable “for free” or streamed by PlayStation Now subscribers from Tuesday 7 December and will remain in the catalog indefinitely, with the exception of the GTA 3 remaster which will be available on PS Now until January 31, 2022. To find out more, we refer you to our GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition review.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt present the new trailers

September 20, 2021

run towards 100 thousand?

October 5, 2021

Tuscany is preparing for the Day of Remembrance with a training course for teachers

October 3, 2021

Pablo Larraín: the next film will conclude its biographical trilogy

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button