here are the deployments in the field (and the plans in case of invasion)

In Europe on the one hand Russia on the other hand what remains of Ukraine and NATO they take sides in the risk around Ukraine, waiting for the invasion. Here are the military deployments in the field.

The NATO forces

Forty thousand military personnel from NATO countries are ready to be mobilized in an emergency. A total of 8,500 Americans were “placed on alert” and intended to strengthen the NATO Response Force (NRF) which brings together men and women from 30 states now under French command. The spearhead is a land brigade of 5 thousand units. The mobilization times are very short, from one week to 48 hours. And a turnover of the twenty thousand is expected, with ten thousand ready in a month. Between air forces, naval forces and special units, there are still 15 thousand already “on a war footing”. Then there are the battle groups in the Baltics, one thousand soldiers each between Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, respectively under Canadian, British and German command. Turkey contributes MQ-9 Reaper drones sold to Romania. The British with the mobile anti-tank launchers. At sea, on the other hand, the Allied flagship is the aircraft carrier of His Majesty “Prince of Wales”. And again: Denmark sent a frigate to the Baltic and 4 F-16 fighters to Lithuania, the Netherlands two F-35 fighters to Bulgaria and the French hundreds of infantry to Romania. A thousand Italians destined for Hungary and Bulgaria are ready, while 250 Alpini with tanks and Centauro are already in Latvia and another 150 Italians in Romania.

The Russian plan

As for the Russians, they have now practically “surrounded” Ukraine with more than 130,000 men amassed on the western borders, 35,000 in Belarus, 2,000 in Transnistra and over 12,000 in Crimea, annexed in 2014. To which are added Wagner’s mercenaries and paramilitaries of Donbass, the “little green men”. 160 Russian ships with 10,000 sailors cross the Black Sea, and the risk of a naval blockade of the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol is high. The satellite eyes of a Colorado company, Maxar Technologies, spotted the military ferment in three bases in Crimea and in the Black Sea: columns of tanks and armored vehicles, hundreds of marching men, and 550 new tents on the west coast and in one base. disused aerial in Oktyabrskoe, in the center of the peninsula. Other eloquent images from Kursk, western Russia, and the Belarusian airport of Zyabrovka, less than 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Helicopters, troops, and equipment for military hospitals. The latter is a sinister detail, unrelated to the exercises that should be completed by February 20.

The Ukrainian defense

President Zelensky continues to throw water on the fire and say that there is no reason for panic, even though he can only count on 200,000 soldiers and 900,000 reservists, compared to about a million Russians with 2 million reservists, less than a quarter of the Moscow tanks, less than a third of the artillery, 34 helicopters compared to 544, and in short, an abysmal aerial inferiority. But the best deterrent to the invasion of Ukraine is that any large-scale Russian attack would be unsustainable for the Kremlin coffers, the direct costs of the intervention and the resulting Western sanctions and missed gas exports. Kiev crosses his fingers.