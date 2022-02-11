Here are the drugs indicated and the most innovative ones for an unbearable headache that sends the head haywire, causing nausea and dizziness

Headache is one of the diseases that affects a high percentage of the population and is one of the most unbearable. Therefore, often, we wonder what would be the drugs that, better than others, can alleviate the terrible aches and pains. The latter normally spread from the head to the scalp, up to the neck. In addition, they can affect a specific region of the head, or be diffuse. The causes can be many, for example stress or overexertion, when it occurs in sporadic cases.

Or, it could be associated with other more or less serious pathologies, such as AIDS, anaphylaxis, atherosclerosis, shingles, flu, stroke, hypertension. Then, again, leukemia, meningitis, PMS, mononucleosis, sinusitis, chicken pox. Headache could normally cause nausea, dizziness, confusion, weakness, vomiting. In addition, it could also lead to fever, phonophobia, especially if the pain is particularly intense. But let’s see what would be the most used drugs and also the newest ones we could use.

Headache medications

Headaches, especially if they are occasional, could be treated with rest, relaxation practices and a correct lifestyle. When it persists, you will need to get a prescription from your doctor, but let’s see which ones might be the most suitable. In case of mild or moderate headaches, Fans would be at the forefront. However, they should be taken occasionally, as their use for more than 3 days in a row could expose you to more relapses. It is therefore necessary not to abuse it, as prolonged intake could cause serious hepatic and gastric consequences. In any case, the dosage will be indicated by the doctor.

So, here are the drugs indicated. Among them we also have Acetaminophen or Paracetamol, such as Tachipirina, Efferalgan, Sanipirina. These are more suitable for headaches accompanied by fever. They can be taken in the form of tablets, syrup, effervescent sachets, rectally and also intravenously. The posologies will vary according to weight, pathology, sex and age and for this reason they must always be indicated by the doctor.

Here are the drugs indicated and the most innovative ones for an unbearable headache that sends the head haywire, causing nausea and dizziness

Among the drugs recommended for headache we still have Acetylsalicylic acid, such as, for example, Aspirin, Vivin C, Acet, Carin. These are suitable for adults only and are taken orally or rectally. The administration to children under the age of 12, on the other hand, is completely not recommended, as it could cause serious side effects. Then, we have Ibuprofen, for example Brufen, Moment, Subitene, suitable for medium to moderate pain. Finally, Naproxene would also be widely used, such as Aleve, Naprosyn, Prexan, Naprius.

Let’s now move on to the most innovative drugs in the category. For headaches, science has made great strides by introducing new preventive drugs. These are, in particular, monoclonal antibodies, capable of reducing the monthly days of suffering by 60 or 70%. Their administration is subcutaneous and takes place monthly. In addition, the advantage is that the drug is easy to use, lending itself to self-injection by the patient.

We repeat, however, that these drugs should only be taken on the doctor’s recommendation.