“Here are the drugs that a Covid patient takes”

A table full of drugs, bottles and bottles: this is the photo shared by the Rottal-Inn Kliniken, a hospital complex in Lower Saxony that wanted to show the quantity of medicines needed to assist a patient hospitalized for Covid.

“These drugs, supplements and liquid foods are given to a severely ill coronavirus patient and under ventilation in our ICU. PER DAY. Vaccination can protect against all this ”, is the comment that the hospital management wanted to add to the photo, in an attempt to convince the No Vax to undergo the vaccination.

In recent weeks, Germany has been facing a surge in infections that has put the entire national health system in crisis, forcing hospitals and clinics to reorganize – especially those in Bavaria and Saxony – to cope with the peak in hospitalizations. . And we are now looking at the holidays with fear, as confirmed by Gerhard Schlegel, CEO of Rottal-Inn Kliniken: “The intensive care unit has been completely full for days and we have difficulty ensuring emergency care – said Schlegel – It is very hard for our doctors and nurses, we must ensure that they resist doing their job “.

“What is done in the clinics is almost inhumane – added Schlegel, who launched an appeal – The staff work until they drop. Now we need the help of the population. Please get vaccinated, keep your distance, wear a mask and limit the contacts”.