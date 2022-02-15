here are the exams you can book from February 15th

Good news for the citizens of the Lazio. The new department of Nuclear Medicine of the University Hospital Campus Bio-Medicowhich will offer cancer and onco-haematological patients in Rome and Lazio a latest generation Pet-CT.

The new service will be bookable from February 15 and operational from 21 February in via Álvaro del Portillo 200 and will be able to perform 3000 exams a year.

“We have invested 3 million euros to create a brand new department, ”he said at the inauguration Paolo SormaniCEO and general manager of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation “With the new ward, the Polyclinic further strengthens its offer in the oncology area by expanding collaboration with other clinical areas for an ever more complete patient care”.

Nuclear medicine: what it is and why it is important

There Nuclear medicine is a non-invasive, painless and safe diagnostic technique which involves the intravenous administration to the patient of a radiopharmaceutical containing weakly radioactive substances with no pharmacological effects. The latest generation machinery present in the nuclear medicine of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital offers global and cerebral Pet-CT services and myocardial, bone, pulmonary, thyroid, parathyroid and renal scintigraphies.

The new services of the department

Among the new exams available for citizens and patients there will be PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography) Biograph Horizon allows to identify the size and position of a tumor at an early stage. It will also be possible to carry out the Gamma camera SPECT Symbia Evo Excel scintigraphy which allows to obtain, with a small amount of radioactivity, images that examine the functioning of the organ to correctly diagnose the state of health.

“With the Nuclear medicine we have transformed a large space of our polyclinic into a highly safe and technological area, capable of providing a quality service starting from patients “said prof Bruno Beomonte Zobel, coordinator of the Foundation’s imaging center «We aim for an efficient use of these instruments by performing simultaneously, when necessary, the PET and CT exams. By subjecting the patient to the two exams in a single session we can reduce exposure to the rays, at the same time shortening the waiting lists and anticipating the start of therapies “.

The inauguration ceremony

The President of the Lazio Region was present at the inauguration this morning Nicola Zingaretti and the councilor for health and social health integration Alessio D’Amatotogether with the president of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation Carlo Tostito the chief executive officer and general manager Paolo Sormani, to the medical director Lorenzo Sommella and to the Coordinator of the Imaging Center Prof. Bruno Beomonte Zobel. “The profound process of technological modernization that is affecting our entire region continues to offer an ever better and quality service to users and greater comfort to our operators that I want to thank because even during the pandemic they never stopped emergency activities and urgency and mandatory ones and today they are engaged on all welfare fronts »commented Councilor D’Amato.

Nuclear Medicine Biomedical Campus, how to book

The service will be open for information and collection / delivery of booking forms from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. For reservations by phone 06.22541 3233 or by email at medicinanucleare@policlinicocampus.it.