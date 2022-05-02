here are the exercises to do

As summer approaches, the desire to get fit grows. Here are some exercises you can do to get toned legs

We are finally in the month of May and, therefore, in the midst of spring. The warmer air, the pleasant days and the favorable climate cause us to awaken a desire to return toopen air and look for effective ways to get back in shape and feel better about yourself.

However, we don’t always have the opportunity to Go to the gym and often work or other commitments force us to avoid that famous gym membership we promised ourselves to do. However, there are very effective exercises to do to have toned legs: here are what they are.

Here are the exercises to have toned legs

With the’summer which is almost upon us, feelings of guilt begin to resurface for those Sunday lunches that are a little too abundant or for giving space to fork during festivity. However, it is possible to get back in shape effectively thanks to some great exercises to have toned legs.

It is important to remember that thephysical activity it should be done not only for aesthetic reasons, but above all for all those who are i benefits health for our body. The Ministry of Health itself, in fact, recommends a correct one physical activity to stay in shape and keep our body trained.

To get closer to our goal, we can start making some exercises useful for training the legs. It is important, in fact, to also do aerobic activity, so as not to neglect the parts of the body concerned and also train the breath and thecirculatory system.

As a first exercise we can try the classics squat. Get down into squats and, at the time of the ascent, courses first the right knee up and the left one more. Do this movement within 40 seconds and then follow 20 seconds rest to recover energy.

A further exercise is thelunge. From a starting position with back straight, open your legs at shoulder height. Bring one leg behind and do the lunge. At the moment of the ascent bring the leg forward e turn up the knee. Do this exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a rest of 20 seconds.