here are the exercises to do

To protect the heart, it is not enough to plan a healthy and balanced diet: here are some simple exercises to put into practice.

Regular physical activity is one of the best practices to devote to for the benefit of body and mind. Some exercisesin particular, they can help us protect the heartstrengthening the cardiovascular system and reducing the risk of disease: this is what a scientific study found.

The Tohoku University Study

The British Journal of Sports Medicine published the results of research conducted by Tohoku University and two other major Japanese research centers.

The aim of the study was to verify the link between muscular endurance exercises and the risk of mortality.

To do this, the experts looked at 16 studies, which collected thousands of data on the lifestyle and health of volunteers over the age of 18 and in good health.

In doing so, they brought to light an incredible link between muscle endurance training and heart health.

You may also be interested in: Protect your heart and reduce the risk of heart attack by consuming fatty fruit

The importance of muscle strengthening

According to the results of the study, to protect the heart we should engage in exercises aimed at strengthening the muscular system.

What are we talking about specifically? This category includes:

squats, lunges, plank and sid leg lifts, to strengthen the legs;

pull-ups, curls and front lifts with dumbbells to strengthen the arms.

According to experts, practicing this type of activity between 30 and 60 minutes per week is capable of reduce the risk of mortality by 15%.

Furthermore, combining aerobic exercises with this type of training is further advantageous in protecting and strengthening the heart.

You may also be interested in: Top 5 Walking Exercises To Do With Ankle Weights

Particularly beneficial, therefore, are activities such as running, cycling and swimming.

In this case, in fact, the mortality rate decreases by as much as 40%.

According to scientists’ data, in fact, the probability of suffering from a heart attack and other problems affecting the cardiovascular system is lowered by 17%.