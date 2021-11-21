here are the Faq of the Ministry of Health

“The onset curve ofinfluence, as data from Influnet, is four times higher than in the last 15 years. The starting line, in the 42nd week, seems very high. And it is a particularly widespread seasonal epidemic, as we had already predicted from September ». Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), says this, underlining that in the offices of family doctors «we are seeing many family epidemics: the child leaves, then all the others follow. It is a worrying situation. And our invitation to patients is to get vaccinated ».

Therefore, the signs of the need to adequately address this year’s flu epidemic, which spreads easily “in a population that did not develop antibodies last year, due to the low circulation of the virus linked to anti-virus measures, are becoming increasingly clear. Covid ». The latest Influnet surveillance report from the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), referring to the week from 8 to 14 November, 45th of 2021, speaks of an incidence more than doubled compared to the same week a year ago. But let’s see what are the most frequently asked questions and what are the answers provided by the Ministry of Health.

What is the flu?

“Influenza is a respiratory disease caused by viruses (influenza viruses) that infect the airways (nose, throat, lungs). Various diseases of the upper respiratory tract, both bacterial and viral, are often improperly labeled as “flu” and can present with very similar symptoms. In the same period of the year in which the circulation of influenza viruses is maximum (in Italy usually in autumn-winter) many other viruses can circulate at the same time that cause diseases that are completely indistinguishable, from the clinical point of view, from the flu (adenovirus, rhinovirus , respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus etc) “.

What are the symptoms of the flu?

Symptoms of the flu typically include the sudden onset of a high fever, cough and muscle aches. Other common symptoms include headache, chills, loss of appetite, fatigue, and a sore throat. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea can also occur, especially in children. Most people recover within a week or ten days, but some people (those aged 65 and over, toddlers and adults, and children with chronic conditions) are at greater risk of more serious complications or worsening of their underlying condition. “.

How is the flu spread?

«The flu is transmitted by air, through the droplets of saliva and respiratory secretions, directly (coughing, sneezing, interview at very close distance) or indirectly (dispersion of the droplets and secretions on objects and surfaces). For this reason it is strongly recommended to follow some general precautions, such as: avoiding crowded places and mass manifestations, washing hands regularly and frequently with soap and water (alternatively alcohol-based cleaning solutions or disinfectant wipes can be used), avoiding bring unclean hands into contact with eyes, nose and mouth, cover the mouth and nose with a paper tissue when coughing and sneezing and throw the used tissue in the garbage, regularly ventilate the rooms where you stay. Good hand hygiene and respiratory secretions are essential in limiting the spread of the flu ».

Since when and for how long is a person with the flu contagious to others?

“Patients with influenza are already contagious during the incubation period, before the onset of symptoms. An adult person can transmit the virus three to seven days after the onset of the disease. Children, on the other hand, are contagious for longer ».

Can you breastfeed with the flu?

«The flu virus is spread throughout the body and therefore also in milk, where antibodies are also present. The transmission of the infection, however, occurs above all by “air”, therefore, to avoid infecting the child it is advisable to breastfeed by putting a mask over the mouth ».

What are the complications of the flu?

«The complications of influenza range from bacterial pneumonia to dehydration, the worsening of pre-existing diseases (such as diabetes, immune or cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases), sinusitis and ear infections (the latter especially in children). They are more frequent in people over 65 years of age and with risky conditions. Studies have shown an increased risk of serious illness in very young children and pregnant women. However, severe cases of influenza can also occur in healthy people who do not fall into any of the categories mentioned above.

Is it possible to predict the course of the next flu season?

“No. The flu is a disease that recurs in every winter season; but it can have an unpredictable trend and, every year, it commits important NHS resources ».

How is the flu prevented?

“There are some simple actions that help prevent the spread of infectious diseases in general, and those that are airborne like the flu. Wash your hands often with soap and water, and in particular after coughing and sneezing, or after having frequented public places and means of transport; if soap and water are not available, alcohol-based cleaning solutions can be used instead. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue (possibly paper) when coughing and sneezing and immediately throw the used tissue in the garbage or laundry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; germs, and not just flu germs, spread like this. Stay at home if sick, avoiding traveling and going to work or school, in order to limit possibly infectious contacts with other people, as well as reduce the risk of complications and concomitant infections (superinfections) by other bacteria or viruses. Although a simple and inexpensive gesture, such as washing your hands often, especially after blowing your nose or coughing or sneezing, is underestimated, it is certainly the first choice preventive intervention, and is a recognized practice, by the World Organization. of health, among the most effective for controlling the spread of infections even in hospitals. In addition to these hygiene rules, it is also possible to prevent the flu by administering specific flu vaccines; antiviral drugs with specific action against influenza viruses are also available; their use for preventive purposes is reserved for particular situations, or in subjects in which the flu represents a high risk but it is not possible to use the vaccine due to contraindications “.

🤒Online the new Influnet bulletin. In the last week in #Italy:

📌the curve continues to grow; 4.2 cases per thousand assisted

📌 most children under the age of 5 are affected (17.9 cases per thousand) 🔎Data and Regions under surveillance👇https: //t.co/KM1zq2gSZv#influence pic.twitter.com/BCmJgoax4k – National Institute of Health (@istsupsan) November 18, 2021

In what period is it possible to get vaccinated?

“Also this year, given the current epidemiological situation relating to the circulation of Sars-CoV-2, it is recommended to anticipate the conduct of flu vaccination campaigns and offer vaccination to eligible subjects at any time of the flu season, even if show up late for vaccination. This can be particularly important if it is a late flu season or when patients are at risk. The decision to vaccinate should take into account the level of incidence of the flu-like syndrome in the community, bearing in mind that the immune response to vaccination takes about two weeks to fully develop.

What types of flu vaccines are available in Italy?

«The flu vaccines available in Italy are authorized by the European Medicines Agency (Ema) and / or by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). However, not all vaccines authorized for use are necessarily available on the market. It is the vaccine manufacturers that define whether to make one or all of their products available in a given market. The Regions decide annually, through tenders for the supply of vaccines, among the products available on the market, those that will be used during the vaccination campaigns. In Italy, quadrivalent influenza vaccines are available which contain 2 type A viruses (H1N1 and H3N2) and 2 type B viruses ».