Here are the films coming out the first months of the new year

L’ question that overwhelmingly poses the new pandemic wave concerns the whole show and, therefore, also the cinema. In 2021, Cinetel data, in our country cinemas have grossed 170 million euros, equal to 25 million tickets sold, that is -7% of receipts and -11% admissions compared to 2020; in the three-year period 2017-2019 the decrease was 71% as regards collections and 73% for presences.

Now we rely on the films in programming in these first months of the year to make a difference. Taking advantage of the reports of Comingsoon, it emerges that there is an evident recourse to the remake of titles that have achieved success with the public and box office in the past years.

January 13 in fact, “Scream”And the Wes Craven film had repeat sequels. With this new Scream, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett try to rediscover the freshness of the first film with the help of the original actors Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox. The story takes place 25 years after the events of the first film. A series of crimes shocks the country and the investigation begins to become so difficult that the new sheriff Judy Hicks, the former Dewey Riley and his wife ex-reporter Gale Weathers decide to contact the one who lived all the horrors firsthand, Sidney Prescott.

Also on January 13 will be out “Latin America”. The work is signed by the directors, screenwriters and brothers Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo. It tells the story of the wealthy dental technician Massimo Sisti, played by Elio Germano, a professional man with an affable character who lives in a large villa in peace and with his wife and daughters when something unexpected happens on a spring day. The film takes place in Latina; was presented in competition at the last Venice Film Festival.

January 27 there will be “The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley“. Film directed by Guillermo del Toro is the story of a carousel who manipulates anyone and works with a psychiatrist even more treacherous than him to extort money from viewers. Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins.

Let’s change the month of the calendar and we arrive at February to find three films all due out on day 3. Let’s start with “Licorice Pizza”Ninth work by Paul Thomas Anderson that sets the story in the San Fernando Valley of the 70s and tells of the young 15-year-old actor Gary Valentine. The title Licorice Pizza refers to the name of a Californian chain of record stores, now disappeared, which did not sell discs, compared to an elusive licorice pizza.

Let’s move on to “Moonfall“. Film that is part of the catastrophic series and is signed by Roland Emmerich. The German-born director of Independence Day talks about what would happen if the Moon came out of its orbit. In the cast Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley. The third film to be released on February 3 is “Morbius”, The story of an anti-hero taken from the Marvel Comics and created by the pen of Roy Thomas initially as the antagonist of Spider-Man. Played by Jared Leto, Morbius is a biochemist suffering from a very rare hematological disease.

February 10 “Murder on the Nile”From the novel by Agatha Christie directed by Kenneth Branagh who plays Poirot.

February 17 will come out “Uncharted”Directed by Ruben Fleischer; is an origin story in which young Nathan meets Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg, who will become his mentor in the search for lost treasures. An unscrupulous man named Moncada, Antonio Banderas, however, will set out on the trail of the treasure.



We arrive at the month of March: the 3 will come out “The BatmanStarring Robert Pattinson. Directed by Matt Reeves, it is a dark detective story inspired by the Batman comic miniseries “The Long Halloween of the 90s”. On the screen we will also see Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.

March 10 it will be the turn of “Red“. This is the story of Mei Lee, a thirteen year old in a full hormonal storm ready to experience what she herself calls “the best year in the world”. Red is from Disney / Pixar and directed by Domee Shi.

March 24 “Downton Abbey II: A New Era”Based on the adventures of the Crawley family and their servants. The well-known cast of actors are joined by Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets“Will come out on April 13. It is the third film in the saga written by JK Rowling and directed by David Yates. We will see Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston, with Ezra Miller in the role of Credence and, as we all know, Mads Mikkelsen in the place of Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald.

In May, on the 4th, it will be the turn of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessDirected by Sam Raimi; new appointment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The May 26 “Top Gun: Maverick“. After more than thirty years of service in the Navy, Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, aka the stainless Tom Cruise, is right where he wants to be: a brave pilot who can push himself beyond all limits.