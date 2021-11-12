News

here are the first details and the release date!

During Disney + Day, details have been revealed about the new film in the series Predator!

Four years after the last film, the Predator film franchise is ready to enrich itself with a new chapter. During Disney + Day, in fact, the fifth chapter of the saga that will be titled was announced Prey. The will be set in 1719 in the territory of the nation of Comanche, where the protagonist Naru is struggling on her way to become a warrior. Things get even more ominous when her path leads her to confront the Predator, who is hunting in an adjacent area.

The first official picture of Prey

According to reports, Prey it is set in a period prior to the arrival of Europeans in the “new frontier”, where the Comanches had a well-defined social structure and gender rules. Alongside Naru, there will be Taabe, his younger brother who has a well-defined future, namely that of becoming a leader. Prey will not arrive in theaters, but will be released on Hulu in the summer of 2022. The director is Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), while the screenplay was written by Patrick Aison.

