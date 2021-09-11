here are the first images [FOTO]

Jennifer Lawrence she is pregnant with her first child and her husband, the owner of an art gallery Cooke Maroney. The news had gone viral a few days ago when a representative of the couple had released a statement to that effect Page Six. Well, directly from Manhattan we get the first images of the actress who shows off the first hint of a baby bump underneath in a beautiful floral dress.

We will meet Jennifer Lawrence next December 24 on Netflix with Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay which sees her as the protagonist together with Leonardo Dicaprio (here the trailer). In the film, the two Academy Award-winning actors will play two astronomers who spot an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Below is the official synopsis.

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

While waiting to see her again on the big screen, we can only wish Jennifer Lawrence and her husband heartfelt wishes Cooke Maroney.