here are the first images of Keanu Reeves on the set [FOTO]

Keanu Reeves very ready to reprise the role of John Wick!

There is still a long way to go until the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth of the films dedicated to the stainless avenger who has the face of Keanu Reeves. The saga began in 2014 under the aegis of Derek Kolstad and continues to this day. Reeves stated that he is very willing to continue shooting sequels as long as the films are successful.

John Wick 2 was released in 2017 and the third chapter, Parabellum, is from 2019. The fourth, of which not much is known at the moment, is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022permits and security of filming permitting. Production is expected to start in June, in Paris and Berlin. We have however already the first images of the actor in the latter location. Here they are below.

Keanu Reeves wraps up warm as he arrives for work on John Wick 4 https://t.co/fS3DDGmspJ pic.twitter.com/o9WyZRrGcf – Dreamcatcher (@DreamKeeReeKee) April 9, 2021

In the meantime, we are already starting to think about a John Wick 5, whose output is theorized for 2023. As for the latter film, everything is still to be decided, considering that initially it was thought to shoot it in parallel with the fourth chapter, an idea that was later discarded. It also appears that the collaboration with Kolstad, author of the first films, has definitively ceased.

On top of all this the manufacturers are working on a spin-off chapter, entitled Ballerina, which should follow the character of the killer dancer interpreted by Unity Phelan in John Wick 3. The news about this project is still very vague and we only know that the same Reeves figure among the producers.