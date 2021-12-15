here are the first images of the PS4 version – Nerd4.life

With a post on Twitter, the guys from Guerrilla Games have published new images of Horizon Forbidden West, for the first time taken from the PS4 version of the game, which gives us a taste of what Aloy’s new adventure on the old Sony flagship will be like.

In the images we can admire various mechanical creatures, including a Stormbreaker and a Collolungo, as well as a lush tropical forest and a desert. The screenshots show surprisingly high detail quality, considering that the reference console in this case has more than eight years of honored career behind it.

However, a few shots are certainly not enough to be able to get a general idea of ​​how Horizon Forbidden West will behave on PS4, which we can only ascertain in the review. In any case, we appreciate the willingness of Guerrilla Games to show its new work also in the old-gen version, given many players will venture into the Forbidden West right on PS4.

We remind you that Horizon: Forbidden West will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting from February 18, 2022. We recently got to see the game in action again at The Game Awards 2021, where a gameplay trailer and a gallery of images from the PS5 version of the game were shown for the occasion.