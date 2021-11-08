here are the first internship students

Another important step for the establishment of the degree course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Bologna in Forlì. Seven trainees of the first year of Internal Medicine arrived on Monday at the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital, from Professor Paolo Muratori, director of the Internal Medicine Operating Unit of Forlì and Santa Sofia and university professor at the Department of Sciences for the Quality of Life of the University of Bologna. These are the doctors Stella Maria Grazia Anselmo, Anna Viola Del Prete, Claudia Lena, Valentina Viotti, Francesca Martelli, Luciano Cavallo for the specialization in Internal Medicine, and Lina Petrini for the specialization in Community Medicine and Primary Care.

But what the first interns in Internal Medicine will deal with in the Forlì hospital and what their activities will be explained by Professor Muratori: “The purpose of all specialty schools is to build doctors, each in their own sector, through a work of daily training, which transfers the theoretical part, studied in the books, into the practical part, with the patients. In this specific case we internal medicine doctors feel the weight, but also the enthusiasm to transmit our experience and our vision to the trainees , in order to make them “complete” doctors from every point of view. They will have to acquire clinical autonomy through various steps, in which they will be constantly guided by the structured staff “.

“Other postgraduates will arrive in the future, at the hospital of Forlì, for this discipline – announces Muratori -, but those of this year will remain” historical “, as the first to arrive in Forlì. pleasant habit thanks to the degree course in medicine and surgery activated here. I am very happy with this arrival and I have already had the opportunity to meet the young doctors, who are about to start the adventure. They all seem particularly enthusiastic and motivated. this is the best premise for doing well “.