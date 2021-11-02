Here are the first photos of Intel Arc Alchemist

Well-known leaker and YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead showed in a video of the real photos of Intel Arc Alchemist, GPU that Intel is expected to launch in the coming months and which, according to rumors, would have entered the pre-production phase. The one in the images could be the equivalent of the reference cards sold by AMD, in case Intel decides to market its Intel Arc solutions directly.

Credit: Moore’s Law Is Dead

Compared to the engineering sample seen a few months ago, here we find a PCB that is different, confirming the fact that Arc Alchemist is based on a new version of the 512 EU variant of DG2, equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 4096 shading units. In the photos, we see a board with black PCB and silver cover, with a dual fan cooling system. The card should have a TGP of 225W and there are two for the power supply connect 8 + 6 pins, we do not yet know if they will be replaced by the new connector that we should see equipped on the next PCIe 5.0 GPUs.

Credit: Moore’s Law Is Dead

According to rumors of recent months, Intel Arc Alchemist should compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3070 and AMD’s Radeon RX 6700, however, according to some, the performance could be even higher, on the level of an RTX 3070 Ti. We remind you that the card should integrate ray tracing support and technology Intel XeSS, an alternative to DLSS and FSR developed by Intel which, given what the company has recently shown, seems to promise well.

Moore’s Law Is Dead leaks are not limited to Arc Alchemist: the YouTube channel also showed some renders of the desktop version of DG2 with 128 EU, also claiming to have seen the card live. Since, previously, the images shown in these rumors have always been almost identical to the actual card, there is no reason to believe that things will turn out differently this time around. Recall that the entry level variant of DG2 offers 1024 shading units, 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a TDP of only 75W, which does not require additional power connectors.

Credit: Moore’s Law Is Dead