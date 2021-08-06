here are the first shots of their film together

“I’ve never made a movie before with someone I’m romantically involved with,” he added the former Disney starlet next to the images of the film that portray her with Benji: “If you love romantic films” Time Is Up “is the one for you! We wanted to make a very special preview for our fans .. see you in selected rooms on 9 September “, concludes the singer, actress and director.

The film is directed by Elisa Amoruso, also author of “Chiara Ferragni Unposted” and sees the two actors in the role of two very different young men. Bella is Vivian, very conscientious and talented student, with the aim of entering a prestigious American university. Benji is Roy instead, young man tormented and full of problems due to a plot experienced as a child, which continues to haunt him. The two meet and fall in love, intertwining their lives so poles apart.

Loading... Advertisements

A few months ago Bella and Benji announced their official engagement on social media and soon it will be orange blossom for them.