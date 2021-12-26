Here are the five most iconic films dedicated to Christmas, and yes there is also the Grinch





With Christmas now over, it is crucial to choose a good movie to share with the family in advance to avoid the struggle with the remote control. In this sense Netflix offers a wide range of works that can please young and old. Below I will compile a list that shows the five films that I personally consider the most emotionally engaging, especially during the Christmas period (but not only):

5. “The son of Santa Claus” – In this unfortunately little-known animated film, Santa Claus is presented to us as a family business, handed down from generation to generation. The protagonist, Arthur, is the youngest son of the Santa in charge, for whom he has a great respect, considering him the most caring man in the world … It is a funny and overwhelming Christmas adventure that pushes the viewer to get involved with the clumsy protagonist when he embarks on an epic to be able to bring a toy to a forgotten child.

4. “The 5 Legends” – More famous than the previous one, this legendary animated film represents various figures of American and world folklore (Santa Claus, the Easter bunny, the tooth fairy, the sleeping man and Jack Frost) gathered in a single team to stop the black man who wants to steal happiness from children. An engaging adventure for all ages.

3. “Polar Express” – This particular film in Performance Capture (i.e. the performances of the real actors are then transferred to the computer for the realization of an animated work) sees the path of a skeptical child who ends up traveling on the Polar Express the night before Christmas, train headed to the North Pole, where he will meet Santa Claus. Starring Tom Hanks as 5 characters, this film is made to thrill.

2. “Klaus” – Particularly recent film (2019) tells of the origins of Santa Claus: a young postman, son of the general of the postal corps, is sent to a freezing island with a task: to collect 6000 letters in a year, on pain of failure the loss of the ‘inheritance. When he arrives on the island, however, he discovers that all the citizens there hate each other and do not send mail. An incredibly moving, funny story, characterized by extraordinary graphics, the result of meticulous and detailed work.

1. “The Grinch” (2000) – In the first place a classic: the story of how the Grinch stole Christmas! Timeless family film, entertaining young and old, tells (for the few who still don’t know it) how the Grinch, a strange green and hairy creature, excluded from his community, the Who I don’t know, decides to steal their Christmas to make him feel his own sadness. With Jim Carrey (the Grinch) and Taylor Momsen (Cindy Lou) the laughs are guaranteed, as well as the Christmas spirit.

Valentina Iacone