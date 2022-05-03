here are the five rules to follow to avoid getting infected with Omicron 2

From Sunday 1 May, the new Covid rules which foresee a strong easing of measures regarding masks and green passes. In fact, it is no longer necessary to show the green pass to access places open to the public (with the exception of hospitals and visits to RSAs), while the obligation to wear a mask indoors has been extended until June 15 only in the most at risk contexts. : means of transport, hospital, school, cinema, theaters and concert halls.

In Italy, however, the virus continues to rundriven by the highly contagious Omicron 2 variant. In the latest bulletin, the new positives in the 24 hours were 40,757 (the data affects the weekend). The victims are 105. So how to avoid getting infected now that the containment measures have been relaxed? Here are the 5 anti-contagion rules. Let’s go into detail.

Omicron 2, here are the 5 anti-contagion rules

In an interview with the Messenger, Roberto Caudadirector of Infectious Diseases al Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome and consultant of the European Medicines Agency (Ema) for infectious diseases, has drawn up the 5 golden rules to avoid getting infected.

1 Caution. The first rule explains the expert is precisely the prudence, fundamental in times of pandemic. Cauda invites everyone to be vigilant and not to let their guard down: “We had two weekends of celebration and relaxation: Easter and April 25, which favored the infections. There has been a 22% increase in infections in the past week. The curve is not going down like in the past few weeks. The easing of the measures may lead to this upside. I invite you to be careful“.

2 Always have the mask with you. The expert advises not to leave the protective device at home, as it is still essential in some contexts. Despite the obligation being dropped. “People’s sense of responsibility has to come out. The masks, especially the Ff2, are a filter for the virus and all its variants. I remember that the masks and the vaccine led us to an objectively better situation. The invitation to bring masks with you is important: I also carry them in contexts where there is no obligation, and in indoor places, in means of transport.“.

3 Outdoor environments at risk. Cauda recommends wearing the mask even outdoors in case of crowds. “Outdoors it is advisable to wear a mask if there are situations of gatherings. Let me give you an example: on the platforms where the bus is waiting. Where there is a tail. Where there are so many people. Where you have the perception of greatest risk. Contagion is a matter of seconds“.

4 Surgical mask or Ffp2? For prof. Cauda, ​​the watchword is “filter”. In fact, the mask greatly reduces the chances of getting infected. “Omicron 2 is as contagious as measles. Remember that the Ffp2 mask gives greater protection when entering»Comments Cauda.

5 Indoor clubs and discos. Heat does not reduce the spread of the virus. The expert therefore recommends wearing the mask if you are in an indoor room to get up from the table, go to the toilet, the cash desk or outside. “Although the virus circulates briskly, hospitalizations are not high thanks to vaccines. To date, the positivity rate is 15% and there are still 100 deaths per day. I repeat: caution. The mask reduces the risk»Concludes Cauda.

The epidemiological situation in Italy

