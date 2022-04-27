here are the foods that can create problems

Do you eat these foods? Be careful, not only smoking and alcohol raise blood pressure, but also some foods.

We all know that leading a healthy life is good for us and for our health. We often choose to introducing foods that we consider healthy into our dietbut beware, some are harmful to our body, especially if you have previous diseases such as diabetes.

Blood pressure is one of the risk factors for heart and artery health. In Italy, more and more people are affected by this disease, think that at the moment there are more than 17 million cases.

Precisely for this reason, on the occasion of the National Congress of the Italian Society of Hypertension, debates were held to keep people informed about this disease and how to behave.

Surely to stay fit and healthy it is necessary to follow a healthy and nutritious diet, which is why today we will reveal what they are foods that raise blood pressure and which ones are good for our body. Are you curious to find out what it is? Let’s see them together.

High pressure? Here are the foods to avoid

Those suffering from diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure know that the first thing to do is to adjust the diet. In particular, it is important to know how to choose the right foods to bring to the table. Of course you also have to lead a healthy and active lifetherefore one should not smoke, play sports and do not drink alcohol.

Between foods that raise blood pressure, we certainly find those with excessive amounts of sodium. In detail, among the many we find sausages, then cured meats such as cooked ham, hamburgers and salami.

But not only that, few think that for example that frozen foods are not so harmful, in reality it is completely the opposite. Particular attention must be paid to all those ready-made dishes based on chicken and breaded products.

Another food that is harmful to our health is undoubtedly the vegetable-based soup, obviously we are talking about the frozen one, this one is rich in sodium. Remember that the first thing to do when buying products at the supermarket is check the label and ingredients that are inside it.