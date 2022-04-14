here are the foods that counteract aging

Skin health also depends on daily nutrition. Here are the allied foods to have a radiant, wonderful and healthy skin.

Many believe that to have a beautiful one skin need to spend a lot of money on beauty creams and various products, in reality you just need to pay close attention to foods that we assume.

We can name just a few of these valuable foods such as artichokes, pears, brown rice, black grape juice, tomato, red onion, these are only part of the allied foods of beautiful skin.

These foods contain a high percentage of antioxidantsprecious allies to counteract theskin aging. These foods help defend against free radicals which cause the wrinkle formation.

Products that come from a biological agriculture they are characterized by a higher antioxidant power, ie the ability to absorb oxygen radicals to protect skin cells.

Attention also to the smoke since it increases the imperfections of the skin.

What are the allies of perfect skin

Here they are valuable foods that must not be missing on our table because they make our skin better. They are very good so it is not a great sacrifice to consume them.

Fresh parsley

the kiwi

organic brown rice.

The cooked spinach

red onions

the pears

the eggplants

the red peppers

grape juice

the artichokes

the blueberries

You can simply consume the pure foods or you can prepare some yummy recipes Such as pasta with artichoke sauce, vegetable tartare with red pepper, or the sautéed spinach.

To these are added recipes such as white celery, balsamic vinegar and onion salad, ginger, stale bread, but also strips of chicken with eggplant vegetables, peppers, courgettes and chilli; pork escalopes with Tropea red onion sauce; cream of tomatoes with red onion and basilto conclude with an excellent dessert like tart with ricotta and fresh plums.



All excellent and tasty dishes to stay fit and have a beautiful one skin. The health of each of us passes through the skin, she is our most honest mirror. Only what we ingest makes us what we appear to be.